Key Outcomes Achieved at Pacific Tourism Organisation Board of Directors Meeting

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) concluded its first Board of Directors meeting for the year, at the Crowne Plaza in Christchurch this afternoon.

The meeting was well attended by Board Directors or appointed representatives from 18 member countries. The private sector was also represented by Mr. Robert Skews of Turama Pacific, Mr. Brian Kirsch of Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association and Mr. James Pridgeon of Fiji Airways.

The Board discussed issues pertaining to the effective management of SPTO including but not limited to planned divisional activities, key projects and financials. Key considerations centered on the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Standards, Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leadership Summit, Pacific Sustainable Tourism Indicators, Pacific Tourism Research Cooperation Framework and the Pacific Tourism Data Initiative. Moreover, the Board were also updated on the progress of the New Zealand government funded, “Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project” which is being implemented by SPTO through to 2025.

Importantly, the Board also elected Ms. Adela Issachar- Aru as the new Deputy Chairperson. Ms. Issachar- Aru will serve alongside the Board Chairman, Mr. Petero Manufolau.

In congratulating the newly elected Deputy Chair SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker acknowledged the significance of the appointment, given the important work currently being progressed by the Secretariat.

“Adela is a valuable addition to our leadership team and I congratulate her on this new appointment. I look forward to working alongside her and the Board Chairman to ensure that SPTO is meeting the needs and expectations of our members”.

“As the regionally mandated body for Pacific tourism, SPTO is privileged to be implementing activities that support Pacific tourism recovery, during this critical period. On that note, I’d like to also acknowledge key partners such as NZMFAT and ADB’s Pacific Private Sector Development Initiative to name a few”, he said.

The Board meeting was followed by a Pacific Tourism Sector Resilience workshop, which focused on an industry resilience analysis along with consultations on donor options.

SPTO’s week long events will conclude with the 7th South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) which will be held from 12- 13 May at the Airforce Museum of New Zealand, in Christchurch.