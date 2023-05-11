Submit Release
Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX: FRU) (Freehold) announced today that all nominees listed in its notice of meeting and information circular dated March 22, 2023, were elected as directors of Freehold at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) held today. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Freehold's shareholders.

The results of the votes on the director nominees are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld
  Number % Number %
Sylvia K. Barnes 70,582,984 99.55% 319,371 0.45%
Gary R. Bugeaud 69,441,954 97.94% 1,460,401 2.06%
Peter T. Harrison 70,642,453 99.63% 259,902 0.37%
Maureen E. Howe 69,533,677 98.07% 1,366,101 1.93%
J. Douglas Kay 65,267,859 92.06% 5,631,919 7.94%
Valerie A. Mitchell 70,600,557 99.57% 301,798 0.43%
David M. Spyker 69,927,317 98.62% 975,038 1.38%
Marvin F. Romanow 70,658,525 99.66% 243,830 0.34%
Aidan M. Walsh 70,632,757 99.62% 269,598 0.38%


KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditors of Freehold with 93.79% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to accept Freehold’s approach to executive compensation was approved with 96.55% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Freehold’s focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations and Capital Markets
t.        403.221.0833
f.        403.221.0888
tf.        1.888.257.1873
e.        mdonohue@rife.com
w.        www.freeholdroyalties.com 


Primary Logo

