Global Sleep Aids Market to 2031: Increasing Incidences of Sleep Disorders Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sleep Aids Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sleep Aids market will reach $159,756.6 million by 2031, growing by 6.7% annually over 2021-2031

The market is driven by the rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of sleep disorders, the increase in awareness about sleep disorders, the advancement of novel sleep aid products, a number of government initiatives to improve public healthcare, the increasing number of healthcare facilities, and the growing usage of portable and wearable sleep apnea devices.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global Sleep Aids market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global Sleep Aids market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Smart Bedding

Sleep Lab Services

Sleep Apnea Devices

Adaptive Servo-Ventilators (ASVs)

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

Oral Appliances

Facial Interfaces

Other Sleep Apnea Devices

Medication

Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

Herbal Drugs

Wearable Devices

Other Product Types

Based on Indication, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Insomnia

Sleep Apnea

Narcolepsy

Restless Leg Syndrome

REM Sleep Behavior Disorder

Sleepwalking

Other Indications

By Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Drug Stores

E-Commerce

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Product Type, Indication and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

