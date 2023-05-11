Horvath Holdings Acquires That's Customs To Further Strengthen Its E-Commerce Presence

This acquisition will help Horvath Holdings to shake-up the print on demand industry.

Horvath Holdings, a global investment company, has announced the acquisition of That’s Customs, a print-on-demand solution provider, in a strategic move that is expected to strengthen its e-commerce presence. The acquisition also reflects an ongoing commitment to enhancing the portfolio of services offered by Horvath Holdings’ subsidiary companies.

That’s Customs is an innovative and fast-growing company that provides businesses with customizable solutions for selling apparel, drinkware, and other products, all with their own branding. The acquisition of That’s Customs will enable Horvath Holdings to expand its print-on-demand capabilities and enhance its offerings in the e-commerce industry. The exact terms of the acquisition is undisclosed.

The synergy between Fulfillment Hub USA (multinational logistics enterprise), which is the flagship company of Horvath Holdings, and That’s Customs, will enable clients to benefit from an end-to-end service. This will be achieved through the integration of the two platforms' operations, enabling a seamless workflow and ensuring a higher quality of service and faster delivery times globally.

In the wake of the acquisition, Horvath Holdings’ portfolio of companies will gain access to valuable intellectual property, including software and technology, garment printers, preliminary machines, sublimation machines, and other resources designed to improve the apparel, accessory, and drinkware printing process. These assets will bolster Horvath Holdings’ platform's print-on-demand capabilities, enabling the company to compete more effectively in the e-commerce market.

According to Abel Horvath, German-Hungarian entrepreneur, "We are thrilled to have That's Customs as part of our company to offer even greater value to our clients and partners," said Horvath. "In an ever-evolving business landscape, it is crucial to leverage the best tools and technologies, and That’s Customs’ outstanding print-on-demand solutions will be instrumental in the continued success of our portfolio of companies."

With the acquisition of That’s Customs, Horvath Holdings’ portfolio of companies is set to make a dent on the print-on-demand industry with innovative technology solutions designed to help businesses meet customers' growing demand for personalized experiences. By leveraging the synergy between Fulfillment HUB USA and That’s Customs, Horvath Holdings is poised to offer premium service delivery and unmatched value in the e-commerce industry.

https://horvathholdings.com

https://fulfillmenthubusa.com

https://thatscustom.com

