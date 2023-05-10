Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,163 in the last 365 days.

Inslee rescinds requirements related to COVID-19 vaccination for state employees

WASHINGTON, May 10 - Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced he will rescind Directive 22-13.1 Thursday, May 11, 2023. The rescission directive ends the condition of employment related to COVID-19 vaccinations for executive cabinet and small cabinet agencies.

The timing aligns with the end of the federal public health emergency and lifting of vaccination requirements for federal employees and contractors on May 11. Last week, the World Health Organization announced an end to the global health emergency for COVID-19.

“For more than three years, we have all faced incredible challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted every aspect of our lives,” Inslee said. “Throughout this public health crisis, our state employee family demonstrated inspiring resilience and dedication, and I thank our employees for their exemplary service under unprecedented circumstances. We have risen to the occasion during a defining moment in our history, and the measures we took helped us to achieve one of the lowest death rates in the nation.”

The state’s Office of Financial Management will provide notice to state labor partners to negotiate changes to collective bargaining agreements and engage in rulemaking to amend the appropriate civil service rules containing COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Although the global and federal health emergencies are ending, work remains to limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the risks of serious illness and death. Public health officials encourage people to stay home when sick, wear a fitted face mask if exposed to the virus, and stay up-to-date on vaccination shots.

Inslee will be signing a budget soon that includes provisions to incentivize up-to-date vaccination. Beginning July 25, 2023, eligible state employees who choose to provide proof of their up-to-date vaccination status can qualify for a $1,000 incentive payment.

Washington state’s COVID-19 emergency order ended on October 31, 2022.

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee rescinds requirements related to COVID-19 vaccination for state employees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more