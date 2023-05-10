Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva examined construction of residential complex consisting of 23 buildings in Shusha

AZERBAIJAN, May 10 - 10 May 2023, 14:10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members have viewed the progress of construction work carried out in a residential complex consisting of 23 buildings in the city of Shusha.

Special Representative of the President in the Shusha district, Aydin Karimov, informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work done.

The residential complex occupies a total area of 8 hectares. The construction of 8 buildings started on July 1, 2022, while 15 buildings started on September 1, 2022.

The construction of the complex consisting of three-story and five-story buildings is due to be completed by the end of this year.

The residential complex will have 450 apartments, including 28 one-room, 195 two-room, 190 three-room, 30 four-room and 7 five-room.

 

