Foundation stone was laid for residential complex consisting of 17 buildings in Shusha

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members attended a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the 2nd residential complex consisting of 17 buildings in the city of Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the work to be carried out in the complex.

The Shusha master plan provides for constructing two-story and three-story buildings in the D4 zone. Of 238 apartments in the complex, 119 are two-room and 119 three-room.

All conditions will be provided for the residents with kids' playground, sport and leisure zones to be built, and the greenery and landscaping work to be carried out.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the 2nd residential complex consisting of 17 buildings in the city of Shusha.