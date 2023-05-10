Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,176 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members participated in the event regarding the start of reconstruction and repair works of the Government Services Center in the city of Shusha

AZERBAIJAN, May 10 - 10 May 2023, 16:40

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members participated in the event regarding the start of reconstruction and repair works of the Government Services Center in the city of Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the works to be done.

Reconstruction and repair of the Government Services Center began at the directions of President Ilham Aliyev. Former post office building and its premises will be overhauled here. The four-storey building after its overhaul will house “ASAN Khidmet” and “DOST Khidmet” centers, SMB (Small and Medium Business) house, Digital Development and Transport Ministry’s branch (post office, communications hub).

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members participated in the event regarding the start of reconstruction and repair works of the Government Services Center in the city of Shusha

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more