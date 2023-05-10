Submit Release
President of Azerbaijan and First Lady attended unveiling ceremony of Iron Fist Street sign in Shusha

AZERBAIJAN, May 10 - 10 May 2023, 17:55

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have participated in an unveiling ceremony of the Iron Fist Street sign in Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the street.

Iron Fist Street is 2,473 meters in length and 10-15 meters in width.

The head of state unveiled the Iron Fist Street sign.

