Experience the Incredible History of Aviation Through the Pages of ‘Airplane Stories And Histories’
Renowned author Norman Currey’s historical memoir chronicles centuries of aviation storiesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Respected aviation historian and author Norman Currey has released his latest book Airplane Stories and Histories, a collection of captivating stories about various aircraft from different eras. The book has received an overwhelmingly positive response from readers and critics alike.
In his book, Currey explores the contributions of iconic figures and debunks common misconceptions about aviation. Drawing on his extensive knowledge and research, he provides readers with a clear and accurate understanding of the history of flight, from its earliest beginnings to modern air travel.
Readers have praised the book for its comprehensive coverage of aviation history and the author's engaging writing style. On Amazon, the book has a global rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, with readers calling it “a fantastic, inside look at the history of air flight as written by one who knows it intimately”.
With decades of experience in the industry, most of which was being a pilot and an aviation engineer, Currey exposes readers to a captivating world of aviation history, highlighting the visionary idealists and designers who made mankind's conquest of the skies possible.
The fascinating history of aviation awaits readers in Airplane Stories and Histories, available in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle formats on leading online bookstores like Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
