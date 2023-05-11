Take a Trip Through the Skies in Norman Currey’s Aviation Masterstroke ‘Airplane Stories And Histories'
Rising author Norman Currey writes a comprehensive book on the extensive records of flightTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The aviation industry has a rich history filled with inspiring stories of innovation and human proficiency. Norman Currey, an aviation expert, and independent author, presents Airplane Stories and Histories, a captivating look at the evolution of aviation.
The book takes readers on a journey through the history of aviation, featuring fascinating stories about famous planes such as the Wright Brothers' Flyer, the Lockheed Vega, and the Boeing 747. It also covers lesser-known aircraft, including the British Bristol Brabazon and the Soviet Union's Antonov An-2. Airplane Stories and Histories explores the development of aviation from its earliest days to the modern era, providing insights into the triumphs and tragedies of this remarkable industry.
Whether the reader’s a seasoned aviation enthusiast or a newcomer to the field, going through the book is a breeze as Currey’s expertise provides a fascinating perspective. Aside from being an accomplished pilot and an aviation engineer, Currey also lectured within the United States and abroad, and spent 30 years of his life at Lockheed, contributing to some of the most groundbreaking projects in aviation history.
Currey's legacy in aviation is nothing short of remarkable, and his contributions continue to inspire and shape the industry today.
Read more about his expertise in Airplane Stories in Histories, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, as well as other digital bookstores around the world.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube