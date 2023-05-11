Prepare for Takeoff Into the Incredible World of Aviation with ‘Airplane Stories And Histories’
Aviation expert Norman Currey pens stories that shaped the skies and captivated the world with his latest bookTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Step into the world of flight with Norman Currey's Airplane Stories and Histories, a journey through the inspiring history of aviation. Filled with tales of innovation and human ingenuity, this book is a comprehensive look at the industry's evolution, brought to life by an experienced aviation expert.
The book covers a wide range of topics, from the earliest days of aviation to modern-day planes. Currey's love for aviation and his extensive knowledge of the industry shines through in his writing, making it a must-read for aviation enthusiasts and history buffs alike.
Readers have praised Currey’s storytelling abilities, even garnering 4.5 out of 5 stars from 101 global ratings on Amazon, with one reviewer stating, “The author has set forth an unexpectedly interestingly readable history of airplanes and their development from the very inception”.
Currey is a prominent aeronautical engineer born in Yorkshire, England in 1926. He worked on the de Havilland Comet and helped design the Jetliner and Arrow in Canada. He then spent 30 years at Lockheed, contributing to the C-130 JetStar, C-5, and other special projects. He was a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society.
Airplane Stories and Histories is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other digital bookstores worldwide. Grab a copy today and discover the captivating history of aviation.
