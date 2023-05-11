Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,109 in the last 365 days.

2023 Idaho Small Business Contracting SymposiumMay11

StartMay 11, 2023 7:30 AM MTEndMay 11, 2023 3:30 PM MT

The APEX team will be hosting the Annual Symposium on May 11, the largest matchmaking and training event across the state of Idaho. It will take place at Boise State University. Register now for $79 and includes all food and training.

For more information and to register click here.

You just read:

2023 Idaho Small Business Contracting SymposiumMay11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more