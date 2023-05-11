Manchin Leads Bipartisan, Bicameral Resolution Designating May 6-12 as National Nurses Week

May 10, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) led a bipartisan, bicameral resolution designating this week, May 6-12, 2023, as National Nurses Week. The resolution recognizes the dedication of nurses and celebrates the critical contributions they make to providing safe, quality healthcare in West Virginia and across the country.

“Nurses in West Virginia and across the country work to ensure all Americans can access the quality, affordable healthcare they need,” said Senator Manchin. “We are forever grateful to our nurses for their tireless dedication to their patients and our communities. I am proud to lead this bipartisan, bicameral resolution designating the week of May 6-12, 2023 as National Nurses Week to honor and thank all nurses, but especially those across the Mountain State, for their critical contributions.”

Nurses represent the single largest component of the health care professions, with an estimated 4.5 million registered nurses in the United States. The resolution recognizes the importance of nurses in providing quality care, conducting medical research, tailoring care to each community and individual needs, eliminating public health disparities, promoting healthy lifestyles and more. Additionally, the resolution recognizes the need to strengthen nursing workforce development and education, and calls upon all Americans to recognize and celebrate National Nurses Week.

The full text of the resolution is available here.