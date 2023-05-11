Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,218 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $598K for Defense Research at West Virginia University

May 10, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $598,000 from the Department of Defense (DoD) for West Virginia University (WVU). The funding is made possible through the Defense Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (DEPSCoR) Program and will support critical research of high relevance to DoD.

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with important research projects,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the Department of Defense is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with advancing our understanding of how topology plays into national security issues. As a proud supporter of the DEPSCoR program and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support research opportunities across the Mountain State.”

DEPSCoR awards support research at higher education institutions across the country in fields relevant to DoD. The funding announced today will support a project titled, “High-Temperature Topological Superconductivity in Correlated Two-Dimensional Heterostructures.”

Next Article Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $598K for Defense Research at West Virginia University

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more