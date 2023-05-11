Manchin Announces $598K for Defense Research at West Virginia University

May 10, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $598,000 from the Department of Defense (DoD) for West Virginia University (WVU). The funding is made possible through the Defense Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (DEPSCoR) Program and will support critical research of high relevance to DoD.

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with important research projects,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the Department of Defense is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with advancing our understanding of how topology plays into national security issues. As a proud supporter of the DEPSCoR program and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support research opportunities across the Mountain State.”

DEPSCoR awards support research at higher education institutions across the country in fields relevant to DoD. The funding announced today will support a project titled, “High-Temperature Topological Superconductivity in Correlated Two-Dimensional Heterostructures.”