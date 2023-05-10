B.C. beef on the plate, let’s celebrate!

CANADA, May 10 - B.C. Beef Day is on the menu outside the Parliament Buildings with government, industry representatives and the public celebrating a resilient B.C. beef sector and its major contributions to British Columbia’s food security.

“Our government fully recognizes the importance of our B.C. ranching sector and how it is a key economic driver in the province,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “When consumers buy locally grown, raised, harvested and processed beef, they are supporting farmers and ranchers that live in their own communities and help strengthen our provincial food system and economy.”

B.C. ranchers supply beef to local, national and international markets. The B.C. beef industry is primarily cow-calf operations, and more than 80% of its cattle are farmed in four regions of the province: Lower Mainland-Southwest, Thompson-Okanagan, Peace River and Cariboo. In 2022, the sector marketed more than 90,500 tonnes of beef, valued at $269 million.

This year’s B.C. Beef Day menu includes tri tip for the sandwiches and flat iron for the beef bites. “BBQ Brian” Misko, barbecue pit master, and his House of Q team are back grilling. The beef is from Rangeland Meats in Kamloops, owned and operated by Devick Ranch.

“We are happy to be back in Victoria celebrating B.C. Beef Day, a day we look forward to every year,” said Brian Thomas, president, BC Cattlemen’s Association. “Today, we celebrate the beef industry by showcasing high-quality, locally grown beef raised on the forage and crops that nature supplies right here at home. We are privileged to steward the lands, water and environment in a responsible and sustainable way providing food for British Columbians.”

The B.C. government has proclaimed May 10, 2023, as B.C. Beef Day. The annual celebration recognizes the partnership between government and the BC Cattlemen’s Association, BC Meats, BC Association of Cattle Feeders, BC Breeder and Feeder Association, BC Dairy Association, and Ownership Identification Inc.

Learn More:

