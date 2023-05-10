Health Screening Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 6,09,134 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the health screening market was valued at USD 2,11,225.2 m

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the health screening market was valued at USD 2,11,225.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6,09,134 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework

Health screening is an important tool for detecting a disease early on. Screening tests are frequently used in preventative medicine to determine whether a person displays early indicators of a condition's risk factors. Cancer, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and osteoporosis are all diseases that can be discovered by screening.

The market for health screening is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. According to a study conducted by the University of Utah GSLC, researchers were able to achieve telomerase activity inhibition in prostate and breast cancer cells cultivated in the lab, resulting in tumor cell death. As a result of these studies, telomere test kits in cellular health screening and other applications have increased, which is projected to boost the health screening market in the forecast years. Hence, an increase in the frequency of chronic diseases and an increase in the geriatric population has resulted in the high demand for health screening in the market.

Recent Development

In November 2021, Evoq Technologies LLC had announced the launch of first smartphone-based product for retinal health testing. The "SmartERG" Platform is designed to assess the retinal health of the eye in novel ways. With the force multipliers of simple patient-provider connection, cloud-based analytical services, and a great fit for artificial intelligence, the SmartERG Platform will offer a breakthrough delivery approach for ophthalmic patient care.

In September 2021, Eurofins Scientific SE’s subsidiary Transplant Genomics had announced the launch of OmniGraf. It combines the Viracor TRAC donor-derived cell-free DNA assays with the TruGraf blood gene expression test. OmniGraf Kidney is the first diagnostic tool for renal transplant recipients that integrates cell-free DNA and gene expression data. When paired with TGI's unique technology and machine learning, the test provides patients with the most accurate and timely assessment of kidney transplant rejection.

Opportunities

Technological advancement

Moreover, the rising adoption rate of advanced technologies will provide beneficial opportunities for the health screening market growth.

Moreover, growing number of service providers and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the health screening market growth during the forecast period.

The most prominent players in the Health Screening market include.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US)

GRAIL(US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Exact Sciences Corporation (US)

SYNLAB International GmbH (Germany)

UNILABS (Switzerland)

LabPLUS (US)

BioReference Laboratories (US)

Sonic Healthcare Limited (Australia)

ACM Global Laboratories (NY)

Cerba Healthcare (France)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Innova Medical Group (US)

Amedes Holding GmbH (Germany)

RadNet, Inc. (US)

Natera, Inc. (US)

Trinity Biotech (Ireland)

Nuffield Health (UK)

RepeatDx (Canada)

NeoGenomics Laboratories (US)

H.U Group Holdings, Inc. (Japan)

ARUP Laboratories (US)

Q2 Solutions (US)

Genova Diagnostics (US)

Key Market Segments Covered in Health Screening Industry Research

Test Type

Cholesterol Tests

Diabetes Test

General Check-Up Test

STDs

Blood Pressure Test

Package Type

Basic Health Screening

Senior Citizen Profile

Women Health Check

Men Health Check

Heart Check

Diabetes Check

Panel Type

Multi-Test Panels

Single-Test Panels

Sample Type

Blood

Urine

Serum

Saliva

Technology

Immunoassays

QPCR (Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction)

Q-FISH (Quantitative Fluorescence, in Situ Hybridization)

TRF (Terminal Restriction Fragment)

STELA (Single Telomere Length Analysis)

Condition

Cardiovascular Disease

Metabolic Disorders

Cancer

Inflammatory Conditions

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurological Conditions

Hepatitis-C Complications

Immunology-Related Conditions

Sample Collection Sites

Hospital

Homes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Offices

Distribution Channel

Direct Tenders

Retail Sales

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, high cholesterol, and osteoporosis will propel the market’s growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Rise in the number of geriatric population

The number of persons aged 60 and up has consistently increased over time as a result of rising life expectancy. The worldwide geriatric population will grow from 727 million in 2020 to 1.5 billion by 2050, according to the United Nations Database on World Population Ageing 2020. Geriatric people are the highest risk of suffering from chronic diseases, increasing the demand for the health screening market.

Furthermore, the rising awareness about early detection and treatment of disease will be a major factor influencing the growth of the health screening market. Along with this, increasing urbanization and rising level of disposable income are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the health screening market. Also, increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and the continuously changing lifestyle of people are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of health screening market.

Health Screening Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the health screening market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the health screening market because of the presence of a well-established healthcare sector and development of advanced technology in this region. Additionally, growing presence of major market players will flourish the market’s growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing number of geriatric populations in this region.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Health Screening Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Health Screening Market, By Test Type Global Health Screening Market, By Package Type Global Health Screening Market, By Panel Type Global Health Screening Market, By Sample Type Global Health Screening Market, By Technology Global Health Screening Market, By Sample Collection Sites Global Health Screening Market, By Distribution Channel Global Health Screening Market, By Region Global Health Screening Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

