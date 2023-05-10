Governor Lujan Grisham signs executive order sending emergency funds to Grant County for flooding damage
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday signed an executive order sending additional emergency funds to the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to address damage caused by flooding in Grant County beginning in August 2022.
Public infrastructure was damaged during the monsoon rain event last year. The executive order provides $300,000 to the department to assist with repairs.
The executive order can be found here.