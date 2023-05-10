Workshops scheduled statewide for communities to learn more about IDOT funding opportunities

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting several workshops throughout the state in May and June to help local governments and communities learn about and apply for funding opportunities. The Special Programs Assistance Conferences are designed to help potential grantees take part in the department's Economic Development Program, Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and Safe Routes to School Program.





"With the passage of Gov. Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, there are more opportunities than ever to work with IDOT to improve your community and enhance local quality of life," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "These workshops will help local stakeholders understand the programs we offer, plan projects and write informative and compelling applications. We are here to work with you."





Staff from IDOT will be available to offer general information and answer questions one-on-one. Each conference will take place over two days, with morning sessions the first day and morning and afternoon sessions the second day, at the following locations:

May 16-17: IDOT District 3, 700 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa

May 23-24: IDOT District 1, 201 Center Court, Schaumburg

May 25-26: Orland Park Civic Center, 14750 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park

May 31-June 1: Effingham Emergency Management Operations Center, 311 W. Miracle Ave., Effingham

June 6-7: Peoria Public Library Auditorium, 107 N.E. Monroe St., Peoria

June 13-14: Dixon High School, 315 Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon

June 21-22: Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville



