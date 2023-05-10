Submit Release
Peoria Chiefs, IDOT team up at the ol' ballgame, roll out the ?Orange Barrels' to salute construction workers

PEORIA - The Illinois Department of Transportation is joining the Peoria Chiefs in highlighting the "It's Not a Game" road safety campaign at the upcoming Orange Barrels-themed night on Saturday, May 13.


Prior to the game, IDOT will host a fair on Oak Street in front of the stadium, engaging with fans, visitors and community members about work zone safety and other traffic safety initiatives. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, obtain educational materials and participate in interactive activities that highlight the importance of safe driving practices in work zones.


"Driving through work zones is not a game - safe practices save lives," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "With Rebuild Illinois, there are more work zones throughout the state than ever before. We are grateful to the Peoria Chiefs for providing us with an opportunity to spread this important message to their fans and the greater Peoria area."


When construction for the Murray Baker Bridge was announced in 2020, the Peoria Chiefs were inspired to create an alternative team name and logo in support of road and construction workers: the Orange Barrels. A new project starting this year on the nearby Bob Michel Bridge led to an expanded partnership with IDOT to drive awareness of work zone safety.


"We are proud to partner with IDOT to promote road safety at our Orange Barrels-themed game night," said Peoria Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott. "The safety of our community and our fans is of utmost importance. We are excited to help raise awareness about work zone safety through this special event."


During construction season, the public is urged to stay vigilant and follow traffic laws, signs and instructions in work zones to protect the safety of construction workers, fellow drivers and passengers. Remember, when it comes to work zone safety, "It's Not a Game." For more information about the "It's Not a Game" campaign, please visit www.itsnotagameillinois.com.

