Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,207 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lujan Grisham signs executive order sending emergency funds to Grant County for flooding damage

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday signed an executive order sending additional emergency funds to the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to address damage caused by flooding in Grant County beginning in August 2022.

Public infrastructure was damaged during the monsoon rain event last year. The executive order provides $300,000 to the department to assist with repairs.

The executive order can be found here.

You just read:

Governor Lujan Grisham signs executive order sending emergency funds to Grant County for flooding damage

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more