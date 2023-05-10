First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distribution for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF, advised by FTA.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date: May 11, 2023 Record Date: May 12, 2023 Payable Date: May 31, 2023

Ticker Exchange Fund Name Frequency Ordinary

Income

Per Share

Amount ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FCEF Nasdaq First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Monthly $0.1175

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $194 billion as of April 30, 2023 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

