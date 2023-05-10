AgileThought to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 12, 2023

IRVING, Texas, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. ("AgileThought" or the "Company") AGIL, a pure play end to end digital transformation services provider, announces today that it will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, May 12, 2023, before the market opens.



Management will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on the same day to review financial results and provide a business update. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast that is also available through the Company's investor relations website.

Those who are unable to join the webcast may dial in by calling 1-888-770-7296 (domestic) or 1-929-203-0873 (international), Conference ID 2253206. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 2, 2023. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above links.

About AgileThought, Inc.

