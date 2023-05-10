NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") NASB announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, of $1.9 million or $0.26 per share. This compares to net income of $4.7 million or $0.63 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and compares to net income of $8.8 million or $1.19 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, included pre-tax charges of $4.6 million, or $0.47 per share, related to the Company's exit of its consumer direct lending business.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2023, was $6.6 million or $0.89 per share. This compares to net income of $17.4 million or $2.35 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2022.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc. Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



3/31/23 12/31/22 3/31/22

3/31/23 3/31/22 EARNINGS DATA:

Net interest income $ 21,508 22,077 18,809

43,585 37,873

Provision for loan losses

-- -- --

-- --

Non-interest income

1,156 1,144 8,310

2,300 13,556

Non-interest expense

15,233 13,872 14,423

29,105 29,901

Income tax expense

1,828 2,300 2,913

4,128 5,016

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(3,702) (2,357) (964)

(6,059) 929

Net income $ 1,901 4,692 8,819

6,593 17,441

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

Total assets $ 2,761,904 2,520,202 2,206,699

2,761,904 2,206,699

Total loans held for investments and mortgage-backed securities, net 2,144,966 2,132,757 1,531,834

2,144,966 1,531,834

Customer and brokered deposit accounts

1,729,421 1,633,934 1,357,520

1,729,421 1,357,520

Stockholders' equity

382,170 378,445 391,895

382,170 391,895

















FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share $ 51.59 51.03 52.90

51.59 52.90

Earnings per share

0.26 0.63 1.19

0.89 2.35

Cash dividends paid per share

0.25 0.85 0.85

1.10 1.60



Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets) 0.29 % 0.73 % 1.61 %

0.49 % 1.53 %

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity) 2.00 % 4.96 % 8.97 %

3.47 % 8.88 %



Weighted average shares outstanding

7,412,861 7,412,785 7,409,460

7,412,823 7,409,086

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.