Vintage Wine Estates Reports Nine Month Fiscal 2023 Results

Revenue in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 increased 3% to $225 million driven by acquisitions



Business simplification and operational improvement plan beginning to yield results

Second quarter fiscal 2023 non-cash impairment charges of $139.1 million and third quarter fiscal 2023 inventory adjustment of $10.1 million impacted profitability

Evaluating operational footprint and cost structure to further reduce costs

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc . VWE ("VWE" or the "Company"), one of the top wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today reported its fiscal 2023 year-to-date financial results for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 including its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023, fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022 and restated fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022. Results include Meier's Wine Cellars, Inc. acquired on January 18, 2022, ACE Cider, acquired on November 16, 2021 and Vinesse, acquired on October 4, 2021.

Jon Moramarco, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We have made solid progress with our plans to stabilize the business while we address the dynamic macroeconomic environment. We are beginning to see the benefits from our cost reduction and price enhancing actions, which are expected to have a $10 million annualized benefit to operating income exclusive of the $2 million in costs we incurred in the third quarter to affect the changes. Yet, we recognize there remains much work to do to ensure the long-term health and success of our business."

He continued, "We are currently evaluating various options regarding our operations, go-to-market strategy and costs. While we have eliminated nearly 2,000 SKU's thus far, we need to further simplify in order to focus resources where we can deliver the best performance. Everything is on the table as we rethink how we measurably reduce our production footprint and operating costs, generate cash, streamline our channels to market and reinvigorate marketing efforts of our key brands. The business realignment and growth plan we ultimately execute is expected to put us back on track with a stronger balance sheet, solid margins and better-than-market growth."

Fiscal 2023 Nine-Month Period Financial Results Review (compared with prior-year period unless noted otherwise)

Revenue

Net revenue was $224.7 million, up $6.5 million, reflecting the $21.0 million in acquired revenue, growth in custom production and $2.6 million increase in bulk distilled spirits sales. Somewhat offsetting the growth was $10.5 million decline in sales from bottled wine and distilled spirits programs for a large retail customer that were less profitable and therefore eliminated and $2.2 million lower revenue related to programming changes for a major television retailer.

Wholesale revenue grew 6.9% to $67.3 million. Per Nielsen's, over the 13-week and 52-week periods ended March 25, 2023, VWE managed wine brand portfolio outpaced the overall U.S. Wine market. However, the distributor channel has been destocking and weakness in third party managed brands somewhat offset consumer takeaway. ACE Cider contributed $9.2 million in acquired revenue and higher Wholesale case volume.

B2B revenue increased 13.2% to $94.4 million driven by the $8.8 million contribution from the Meier's acquisition, growth of

$9.5 million from custom production and $2.6 million from sales of bulk distilled spirits. This was partially offset by

$10.5 million decline related to an eliminated, less profitable, private label sales program for a major retailer.

$9.5 million from custom production and $2.6 million from sales of bulk distilled spirits. This was partially offset by $10.5 million decline related to an eliminated, less profitable, private label sales program for a major retailer. The year-to-date decline in DTC revenue of $6.2 million reflected programming changes by a major television retailer which were somewhat offset by $3.0 million in acquired revenue. While wine club sales improved 2%, tasting rooms have been faced with slowing consumer discretionary spend, inflated lodging and travel costs and bad weather in wine country.

Terry Wheatley, President, noted, "Our past successes have been the result of our multi-channel approach to selling wine across the country. We believe our innovation and customer relationships are critical to our future success. VWE has the marketing plan, the products and the people to put us back on track to drive growth as we focus on our key brands of Bar Dog, Firesteed, B.R. Cohn, Kunde, Cherry Pie and Photograph."

Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit was down $20.2 million to $69.7 million which resulted in gross margin of 31.0%. Impacting gross profit was a

$10.1 million write down of inventory in the March quarter which had a 4.5 point impact on margin. Excluding the inventory write down, gross margin would have been 35.5%. Other impacts to gross profit included increased overhead and incremental costs incurred due to supply chain challenges.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A)

SG&A, which excludes amortization expense, increased $25.7 million to $92.5 million and was 41.1% of revenue. Higher SG&A included $5.5 million in atypical expenses related to historic acquisitions, $5.5 million in incremental SG&A related to fiscal 2022 acquisitions, $5.0 million for stock-based compensation, $3.8 million for the expansion of the finance and sales teams, $2.1 million for an abandoned acquisition and approximately $1.9 million for business realignment costs.

Kristina Johnston, Chief Financial Officer, noted, "Our simplification efforts began to yield results in the third quarter, and we expect will continue to drive improvements as we advance through fiscal 2024. Our initial plans to simplify the business included a 4% reduction in headcount, price increases, higher shipping charges to customers, $11 million in asset sales, elimination of nearly 2,000 less profitable SKUs and restructured customer contracts to better cover freight costs. While the SKU rationalization represented roughly one half of our total SKUs, these were tail products and represented a nominal amount of total volume. Looking forward, we are focused on further simplifying the business, taking out costs and paying down debt."

Operating and Net Income

Loss from operations was $157.1 million primarily due to non-cash impairment charges of $139.1 million recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The decline in gross profit and higher SG&A was somewhat offset by a $2.6 million net gain on remeasurement of contingent considerations related to acquisitions, a $6.1 million gain on the sale of Tenma, and a $1.4 million gain on insurance proceeds.

Interest expense was $13.3 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 23%, on higher outstanding debt balances.

Net loss available to VWE common shareholders was $140.0 million, compared with income of $14.2 million in the prior-year period. On a per diluted share basis, net loss available to VWE common shareholders was $2.37 compared with net income of $0.23 per diluted share in the prior-year period.

Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA1 was $(1.4) million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $40.5 million in the prior-year period.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Third quarter net revenue of $69.5 million was down $9.5 million, or 12%. Acquired revenue in the quarter was

$0.6 million. B2B's $4.1 million increase in custom production and $0.6 million in acquired revenue helped to offset $3.7 million decline from the elimination of bottled wine and distilled spirits programs for a large retail customer and reduced bulk distilled spirits sales of $4.1 million. In DTC, which declined $2.4 million, growth from wine clubs, telemarketing and e-commerce helped to offset

a $1.2 million decline related to a major customer's timing of televised programming that was pushed out into the fiscal fourth quarter as well as reduced activity in tasting rooms, mostly as a result of bad weather. The $3.7 million decline in Wholesale was primarily related to weakness in third party managed brands that impacted sales by $1.1 million, $0.5 million lower sales due to the timing of a limited time offer marketing program for a national retailer, and a $0.4 million decline from an eliminated, less profitable product line.

$0.6 million. Third quarter gross profit was down $11.7 million to $16.3 million which resulted in gross margin of 23.5%. Gross profit included the impact of the $10.1 million inventory write-down, which was a 14.5 point impact to gross margin. Gross margin would have been 38.0% excluding the inventory adjustment. The inventory write-down included a $6.8 million market value adjustment of bulk inventory which enables the Company to reevaluate inventory usage and drive utilization. The remainder was related to obsolescence of dry and finished goods associated with elimination of odd lot SKUs, which aligns with the Company's strategy to simplify its business.

Third quarter SG&A, which excludes amortization expense, increased $0.5 million to $25.5 million. Lower stock compensation expense of $3.9 million driven by forfeitures and austere cost discipline were offset by business realignment costs of $1.9 million as well as increased professional and legal fees of $1.1 million, a $1.2 million increase in compensation expense driven by the expansion of the ACE Cider sales team and the additions to the finance team.

Third quarter loss from operations was $3.8 million compared with income from operations of $0.9 million in the prior year quarter. The loss was primarily the result of the $10.1 million inventory adjustment.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Second quarter net revenue of $78 million was down $5.6 million, or 6.7%. Acquired revenue of $5.7 million was more than offset by a $9.7 million revenue decline associated with bottled wine and distilled spirits programs that were eliminated, a $2.9 million reduction related to programming changes for a major television retailer, as well as changes in consumer discretionary spending during the quarter.

Second quarter gross profit was down $12.8 million to $25.7 million which resulted in gross margin of 32.9%. Impacts to the quarter included $7.8 million related to changes in the allocation methodology of costs of goods sold for custom production and the timing of overhead absorption as well as $1.3 million related to higher carrier costs.

Second quarter SG&A, which excludes amortization expense, increased $8.4 million to $33.2 million. In addition to increases in stock-based compensation, SG&A was impacted by $1.9 million in costs related to an abandoned acquisition.

Second quarter loss from operations was $145.6 million primarily reflecting goodwill and intangible impairment losses of $139.1 million. The goodwill impairment loss of $125.3 million was driven by more than expected sales declines in certain categories of the Wholesale and B2B businesses. A $13.8 million impairment of indefinite-lived tradename and trademark assets was primarily the result of revised expectations of future net sales for the Layer Cake brand and the expected future cash flow from the ACE Cider business.

Restated First Quarter Fiscal 2023

The Company today filed its restated Form 10-Q for its first quarter fiscal 2023 which ended September 30, 2022. The resultant changes for the quarter resulted in diluted earnings per share allocable to common stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as previously reported being reduced by $0.02 to $0.00.

Debt, Liquidity and Cash Flow

Liquidity

On December 15, 2022, the Company completed the sale of a portion of the Laetitia Vineyard for net proceeds of $8.7 million. On March 2, 2023, the Company sold the Tenma Vineyard for net proceeds of approximately $11 million and on March 13, 2023, the Company exited two interest rate swap agreements resulting in cash proceeds of approximately $6.3 million. The Company used some of the cash proceeds to reduce debt and improve the financial flexibility of the business.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $306.0 million of current debt outstanding. Total debt is down from

$320.4 million at September 30, 2022 and down from $328.2 million at June 30, 2022. At March 31, 2023, approximately 40% of debt was hedged at a blended rate of 2.3% until 2025.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $32.0 million in unrestricted cash. The Company has approximately $46 million available under its revolving line of credit.

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter fiscal 2023, the Company executed an amendment to its lending agreement that adjusted the definition of certain covenants. Under the amended agreement, the Company is in compliance with all financial covenants at March 31, 2023. The Company is continuing to work with its lenders to further amend the agreement in order to maintain compliance of financial covenants in future periods and status as a going concern.

Capital Investments

Year-to-date capital expenditures were $11.3 million. Investments were primarily related to bottling line expansions and upgrades, solar power system installation and barrels.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast today at 4:45 PM ET/ 1:45 PM PT, at which time management will review the Company's financial results for the second and third quarters, as well as the first nine months of fiscal 2023. Management will also provide updates on the status of plans to improve revenue and reduce costs. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on the Company's website at ir.vintagewineestates.com . A question-and-answer session will follow the formal discussion.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-412-317-5180. The listen-only audio webcast can be monitored at ir.vintagewineestates.com . A telephonic replay will be available from 7:45 PM ET / 4:45 PM PT on the day of the call through Wednesday, May 17, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and entering the conference ID number 10178143. Alternatively, an archived webcast of the call can be found on the Company's website in the investor relations section. A transcript of the call will be posted to the website once available.

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the nest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 14th largest wine producer in the U.S., selling more than two million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards, and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 60 brands ranging from $10 to $150 USD at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing luxury segment of the U.S. wine industry with the majority of brands selling in the range of $10 to $20 per bottle. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at www.vintagewineestates.com .

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 31,966 $ 45,492 Restricted cash - 4,800 Accounts receivable, net 41,381 38,192 Other receivables 721 3,866 Inventories 199,268 192,102 Assets held for sale, net 547 - Current interest rate swap asset 3,920 2,877 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,519 13,394 Total current assets 301,322 300,723 Property, plant, and equipment, net 219,680 236,100 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,971 - Finance lease right-of-use-assets 624 - Goodwill 29,666 154,951 Intangible assets, net 45,438 64,377 Interest rate swap asset 3,619 6,280 Other assets 4,701 3,464 Total assets $ 638,021 $ 765,895 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Line of credit $ 114,429 $ 144,215 Accounts payable 28,785 13,947 Accrued liabilities and other payables 34,325 24,204 Current operating lease liabilities 6,357 - Current finance lease liabilities 286 - Current maturities of long-term debt 191,580 14,909 Total current liabilities 375,762 197,275 Other long-term liabilities 1,693 6,491 Long-term debt, less current maturities - 169,095 Long-term operating lease liabilities 27,695 - Long-term finance lease liabilities 344 - Deferred tax liability 5,698 29,979 Deferred gain 10,116 10,666 Total liabilities 421,308 413,506 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Redeemable noncontrolling interest 262 1,663 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, and none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022. - - Common stock, no par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 62,161,553 issued and 59,289,659 outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 61,691,054 issued and 58,819,160 outstanding at June 30, 2022. - - Additional paid-in capital 383,720 377,897 Treasury stock, at cost: 2,871,894 shares held at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022. (26,034 ) (26,034 ) Accumulated Deficit (140,601 ) (571 ) Total Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. stockholders' equity 217,085 351,292 Noncontrolling interests (634 ) (566 ) Total stockholders' equity 216,451 350,726 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' equity $ 638,021 $ 765,895





Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue Wine, spirits and cider $ 53,298 $ 70,146 $ 41,443 $ 50,859 $ 146,160 $ 157,292 Nonwine 24,695 13,465 28,035 28,074 78,540 60,939 77,993 83,611 69,478 78,933 224,700 218,231 Cost of revenue Wine, spirits and cider 36,039 39,076 37,829 38,764 108,499 98,428 Nonwine 16,283 6,072 15,303 12,152 46,524 29,886 52,322 45,148 53,132 50,916 155,023 128,314 Gross profit 25,671 38,463 16,346 28,017 69,677 89,917 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 33,225 24,789 25,526 24,952 92,458 66,724 Amortization expense 1,805 1,204 1,813 2,083 5,429 3,938 Goodwill impairment losses 125,285 - - - 125,285 - Intangible impairment losses 13,823 - - - 13,823 - Gain on remeasurement of contingent liability (3,474 ) - - - (2,648 ) - Gain on litigation proceeds - - (884 ) - (1,414 ) - Loss (gain) on sale leaseback 117 (333 ) (333 ) (333 ) (550 ) (1,000 ) Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant, and equipment 470 82 (5,977 ) 431 (5,625 ) 507 (Loss) income from operations (145,580 ) 12,721 (3,799 ) 884 (157,081 ) 19,748 Other income (expense) Interest expense (5,650 ) (3,493 ) (4,291 ) (3,729 ) (13,322 ) (10,825 ) Net unrealized (loss) gain on interest rate swap agreements (839 ) 2,636 (3,596 ) 4,553 4,892 8,582 Loss on extinguishment of debt (479 ) - - - (479 ) - Other, net 216 (51 ) (161 ) 1,957 326 1,945 Total other income (expense), net (6,752 ) (908 ) (8,048 ) 2,781 (8,583 ) (298 ) (Loss) Income before provision for income taxes (152,332 ) 11,813 (11,847 ) 3,665 (165,664 ) 19,450 Income tax (benefit) provision (21,709 ) 3,261 (1,673 ) 958 (24,231 ) 5,412 Net (loss) income (130,623 ) 8,552 (10,174 ) 2,707 (141,433 ) 14,038 Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests (1,046 ) (40 ) (14 ) (73 ) (1,403 ) (138 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (129,577 ) $ 8,592 $ (10,160 ) $ 2,780 $ (140,030 ) $ 14,176 Net earnings per share allocable to common stockholders Basic $ (2.19 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.05 $ (2.37 ) $ 0.23 Diluted $ (2.19 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.05 $ (2.37 ) $ 0.23 Weighted average shares used in the calculation of earnings per share allocable to common stockholders Basic 58,941,899 60,461,611 59,289,659 61,410,403 59,014,915 60,773,258 Diluted 58,941,899 60,461,611 59,289,659 61,410,403 59,014,915 60,773,258





Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (141,433 ) $ 14,038 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 11,409 14,095 Amortization expense 6,196 4,234 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment losses 139,108 - Remeasurement of contingent consideration liabilities (2,648 ) - Stock-based compensation expense 6,971 1,943 Provision for doubtful accounts 677 45 Net unrealized gain on interest rate swap agreements (4,892 ) (8,582 ) (Benefit) provision for deferred income tax (24,281 ) 888 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (5,625 ) 508 Deferred gain on sale leaseback (550 ) (1,000 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 479 - Deferred rent (2,079 ) 285 Change in operating assets and liabilities (net of effect of business combinations): Accounts receivable (3,866 ) (21,261 ) Other receivables 3,145 376 Inventories (5,466 ) 4,244 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,125 ) (2,457 ) Other assets 602 (6,215 ) Accounts payable 10,511 (8,106 ) Accrued liabilities and other payables 16,934 2,836 Net change in lease assets and liabilities 1,087 - Net cash used in operating activities (3,846 ) (4,128 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposition of assets 19,707 105 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (11,318 ) (15,723 ) Acquisition of businesses - (74,268 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,389 (89,886 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchase of common stock - (2,833 ) Principal payments on line of credit (136,358 ) (67,210 ) Proceeds from line of credit 111,863 126,591 Financing costs incurred from line of credit (1,975 ) - Outstanding checks in excess of cash 4,327 2,900 Principal payments on debt (73,195 ) (13,178 ) Proceeds from debt 74,640 - Loan fees (377 ) - Principal payments on finance leases (205 ) - Distributions to noncontrolling interest (66 ) - Repurchase of public warrants (172 ) - Payments of minimum tax withholdings on stock-based payment awards (976 ) - Payments on acquisition payable (375 ) (226 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (22,869 ) 46,044 Net change in cash and restricted cash (18,326 ) (47,970 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 50,292 123,679 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 31,966 $ 75,709





Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Segment Data ($'s in thousands) Segment Revenue





Fiscal Year 2023 Three months ended Nine months ended Net Revenue September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Wholesale $ 23,366 $ 23,083 $ 20,811 $ 67,260 Direct to Consumer 19,863 26,063 17,174 63,101 Business to Business 34,081 28,814 31,490 94,385 Corporate and Other/ Non-Allocable (81 ) 33 3 (46 ) Total $ 77,229 $ 77,993 $ 69,478 $ 224,700





Fiscal Year 2022 Three months ended Nine months ended Net Revenue September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Wholesale $ 16,203 $ 22,171 $ 24,549 $ 62,923 Direct to Consumer 14,915 34,806 19,595 69,316 Business to Business 24,467 25,225 33,657 83,349 Corporate and Other/ Non-Allocable 102 1,409 1,132 2,643 Total $ 55,687 $ 83,611 $ 78,933 $ 218,231





Year-Over-Year $ Change Three months ended Nine months ended Net Revenue September 30 December 31 March 31 March 31 Wholesale 7,163 912 (3,738 ) 4,337 Direct to Consumer 4,948 (8,743 ) (2,421 ) (6,215 ) Business to Business 9,614 3,589 (2,167 ) 11,036 Corporate and Other/ Non-Allocable (183 ) (1,376 ) (1,129 ) (2,689 ) Total $ 21,542 $ (5,618 ) $ (9,455 ) $ 6,469





Year-Over-Year % Change Three months ended Nine months ended Net Revenue September 30 December 31 March 31 March 31 Wholesale 44.2 % 4.1 % (15.2 %) 6.9 % Direct to Consumer 33.2 % (25.1 %) (12.4 %) (9.0 %) Business to Business 39.3 % 14.2 % (6.4 %) 13.2 % Corporate and Other/ Non-Allocable (179.4 %) (97.7 %) (99.7 %) (101.7 %) Total 38.7 % (6.7 %) (12.0 %) 3.0 %





Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Segment Data ($'s in thousands) Segment Operating Income





Fiscal Year 2023 Three months ended Nine months ended Operating Income September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Wholesale $ (100 ) $ (127,694 ) $ (1,637 ) $ (129,331 ) Direct to Consumer 1,977 995 (2,929 ) 43 Business to Business 12,180 (1,297 ) 5,562 16,445 Corporate and Other/ Non-Allocable (21,759 ) (17,684 ) (4,795 ) (44,238 ) Total $ (7,702 ) $ (145,680 ) $ (3,799 ) $ (157,081 )





Fiscal Year 2022 Three months ended Nine months ended Operating Income September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Wholesale $ 4,188 $ 5,196 $ 3,270 $ 12,654 Direct to Consumer 2,539 11,379 916 14,834 Business to Business 7,514 8,303 10,457 26,274 Corporate and Other/ Non-Allocable (8,098 ) (12,157 ) (13,759 ) (34,014 ) Total $ 6,143 $ 12,721 $ 884 $ 19,748





Year-Over-Year $ Change Three months ended Nine months ended Operating Income September 30 December 31 March 31 March 31 Wholesale $ (4,288 ) $ (132,890 ) $ (4,907 ) $ (141,985 ) Direct to Consumer (562 ) (10,384 ) (3,845 ) (14,791 ) Business to Business 4,666 (9,600 ) (4,895 ) (9,829 ) Corporate and Other/ Non-Allocable (13,661 ) (5,527 ) 8,964 (10,224 ) Total $ (13,845 ) $ (158,401 ) $ (4,683 ) $ (176,829 )





Year-Over-Year % Change Three months ended Nine months ended Operating Income September 30 December 31 March 31 March 31 Wholesale (102.4 %) (2,557.5 %) (150.1 %) (1,122.1 %) Direct to Consumer (22.1 %) (91.3 %) (419.8 %) (99.7 %) Business to Business 62.1 % (115.6 %) (46.8 %) (37.4 %) Corporate and Other/ Non-Allocable 168.7 % 45.5 % -65.2 % 30.1 % Total (225.4 %) (1,245.2 %) (529.8 %) (895.4 %)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Segment Data (in thousands) Segment Case Volume





Fiscal Year 2023 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Wholesale 539 453 433 1,425 B2B * * * * DTC 99 125 67 291 Total case volume 638 578 500 1,716





Fiscal Year 2022 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 Wholesale 209 379 484 1,072 B2B * * * * DTC 60 160 87 307 Total case volume 269 539 571 1,379





Year-Over-Year Unit Change Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 December 31

March 31

March 31 Wholesale 330 74 (51 ) 353 B2B * * * * DTC 39 (35 ) (20 ) (16 ) Total case volume 369 39 330 8





Year-Over-Year % Change Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 December 31

March 31

March 31 Wholesale 157.9 % 19.5 % (10.5 %) 32.9 % B2B * * * * DTC 65.0 % (21.9 %) (23.0 %) (5.2 %) Total case volume 137.2 % 7.2 % 57.8 % 0.6 %

*B2B segment sales are primarily not related to case volumes, therefore the Company has elected to eliminate case volumes for this segment as it would not be indicative of the underlying performance of the business.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) Fiscal Year 2023 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Net (loss) income (GAAP Measure) $ (636 ) $ (130,623 ) $ (10,174 ) $ (141,433 ) Interest expense 3,381 5,650 4,291 13,322 Income tax provision (849 ) (21,709 ) (1,673 ) (24,231 ) Depreciation 3,215 4,093 4,101 11,409 Amortization 1,811 1,805 1,813 5,429 Stock-based compensation expense 4,651 4,328 (2,008 ) 6,971 Net (gain) loss on interest rate swap agreements (9,327 ) 839 3,596 (4,892 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment losses (118 ) 139,226 - 139,108 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets - 352 (5,977 ) (5,625 ) Gain on litigation proceeds (530 ) - (884 ) (1,414 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,598 $ 3,961 $ (6,915 ) $ (1,356 ) Revenue $ 77,229 $ 77,993 $ 69,478 $ 224,700 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.1 % 5.1 % -10.0 % -0.6 %





Fiscal Year 2022 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net income 2,779 8,552 2,707 $ 14,038 Interest expense 3,603 3,493 3,729 10,825 Income tax provision 1,193 3,261 958 5,412 Depreciation 3,568 4,487 6,040 14,095 Amortization 651 1,204 2,083 3,938 Net (gain) on interest rate swap agreements (1,393 ) (2,636 ) (4,553 ) (8,582 ) Loss (gain) on disposition of assets (340 ) (251 ) 1,099 508 Deferred rent adjustment 128 110 47 285 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,189 $ 18,220 $ 12,110 $ 40,519 Revenue $ 55,687 $ 83,611 $ 78,933 $ 218,231 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.3 % 21.8 % 15.3 % 18.6 %



