Twilio Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

Twilio TWLO, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today's leading brands, today announced that Jeff Lawson, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) / 7:00 a.m. (PT).

A live webcast and replay will be available on Twilio's investor relations website at investors.twilio.com.

Twilio uses its investor relations website, its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twilio Inc.

Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries and territories, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio TWLO visit www.twilio.com.

