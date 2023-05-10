Submit Release
SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

SentinelOne, Inc. S today announced that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for its fiscal first quarter 2024 ended April 30, 2023, after market close on Thursday, June 1, 2023. SentinelOne will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

Additionally, SentinelOne is scheduled to present at the following investor conference:

Bank of America Global Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Presentation Time: 1:20 p.m. PT (4:20 p.m. ET)

The live webcast for each event can be accessed on SentinelOne's Investor Relations website at investors.sentinelone.com, along with the related earnings release materials. A replay of the webcasts will be available through the same link shortly following the respective events.

Disclosure Information

SentinelOne uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website (investors.sentinelone.com) as a means of disclosing material information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor SentinelOne's Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company's press releases, blog (sentinelone.com/blog), SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne's cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. For more information, visit www.sentinelone.com.

