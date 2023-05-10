PureGold Announces Court Approval of Post-Filing Director/Officer Claims Process and Extension of Stay of Proceedings

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Pure Gold Mining Inc. PGM (the "Company") announces that today, on application by the Company, the British Columbia Supreme Court (the "Court") has approved a Post-Filing Director/Officer Claims Process Order (the "Order") as part of the Company's ongoing proceedings pursuant to the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA Proceedings"). The Order provides for a "Post-Filing Director/Officer Claims Process" pursuant to which the Court-appointed Monitor, KSV Restructuring Inc. (the "Monitor") and the Company will call for and adjudicate, as necessary, all claims against the Company's directors and officers arising after October 31, 2022 ("Post-Filing Director/Officer Claims").

Anyone who wishes to assert a Post-Filing Director/Officer Claim against the Company's directors or officers must submit a "Post-Filing Director/Officer Claim Form" to the Monitor. Copies of all forms will be available on the Monitor's website at https://ksvadvisory.com/experience/case/puregold (the "Monitor's Website").

All Post-Filing Director/Officer Claim Forms must be received by the Monitor by no later than 4:00 p.m. (PST) on the "Claims Bar Date" of June 12, 2023 . Any Post-Filing Director/Officer Claims that are not received by the Claims Bar Date will be forever barred and extinguished.

All claims submitted to the Monitor will be subject to the Post-Filing Director/Officer Claims Process as set out in the Order.

All inquires regarding the Post-Filing Director/Officer Claims Process and the CCAA Proceedings should be directed to the Monitor (Christian Vit) at email: cvit@ksvadvisory.com or telephone: 416.932.6262.

The Company has also obtained an Order from the Court extending the Stay of Proceedings in the CCAA Proceedings until June 16, 2023.

Information about the Company's CCAA Proceedings, including all court orders, are available on the Monitor's Website.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

The Company is a Canadian gold mining company with a mine (the "Mine") located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. The Company owns and operates the Company's Mine, which began gold production in 2021 after the successful construction of an 800 tpd underground mine and processing facility. The Company's Mine is centered on a forty-seven square kilometre property with significant discovery potential.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"Jonathan Singh"

Jonathan Singh, Chief Administrative Officer

