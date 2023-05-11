Former Amazon and Meta Creative Director Francesca Greggs Joins NVE Experience Agency
Greggs will be joining NVE as Executive Creative Director to help bolster and lead the agency's creative offerings.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brett Hyman, President and Founder of NVE Experience Agency (NVE) has announced the hiring of Francesca Greggs (she/her) in the role of Executive Creative Director. Greggs most recently served as Creative Director of Alexa Marketing and Creative Director of Meta’s crypto-currency initiative, Novi. An experienced creative leader on both the agency and client sides, Gregg’s work has been recognized by many major award juries including The Clios, Cannes Lions, The One Show, D&AD, as well as Ad Age Creativity. Prior to her work with Amazon and Meta, she served as VP of Creative Strategy at Edelman leading award-winning work for Sonos, Taco Bell and Netflix. "NVE’s commitment to creative independence and their remarkable roster of client partners made it an ideal opportunity for me,” said Greggs. “I’m excited to help expand NVE’s already-sterling reputation for revolutionizing what a brand experience can be."
“Francesca brings a fresh perspective and adds new breadth to our multifaceted creative practice,” said Brett Hyman. “Incorporating her extensive knowledge into our integrated work will continue to set new standards for creative experiences that connect with consumers.”
Greggs will first be overseeing and bringing her expertise to the agency’s Diageo business with a focus on building broader business solutions for both the company’s retained and new business initiatives.
"NVE is and has always been at the forefront of an industry-wide shift where integrated campaigns meet on-the-ground experiential marketing, where we are proud to deliver cohesive and unified solutions for our partners, with unmatched creative prowess,” said Lauren Kehoe, SVP Creative. “The senior leadership Francesca brings to NVE’s Creative Group represents an enduring commitment to strengthening the creative power between these two marketing tactics and that together, the end result is tenfold in impact and precision."
About NVE Experience Agency
NVE Experience Agency (NVE) is an award-winning, creative marketing agency specializing in brand experience guided by the principle that ‘The Right Moment Will Transform Someone Forever.’ NVE develops creative integrated marketing experiences rooted in culture that help the world’s most iconic brands build a deeper and more meaningful relationship with their customers. With a global network and large hubs in LA and NY, NVE partners with some of the world's most iconic brands through integrated capabilities including Live and Virtual Experience, Production, Strategy and Communications, Content, Design, Creative Strategy, Interactive (COGNITION) and Custom Fabrication (Treehouse), in addition to the community-based media platform The Future Party. For more information, visit ExperienceNVE.com and follow NVE on Instagram and LinkedIn.
