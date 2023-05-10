Submit Release
DCI and Monona County Sheriff’s Office Investigate Stabbing in Onawa

May 10, 2023

                   
Onawa, Iowa - On Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, at approximately 1:50am, the Monona County Communications Center responded to an individual suffering from being stabbed and was subsequently receiving medical treatment at the Burgess Health Center, Onawa, IA.  The individual was flown Mercy One in Sioux City, Iowa.

After an investigation by the Monona County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the stabbing victim has been identified as 32-year-old Derek Webster Jr of Monona, Iowa.  Webster Jr is currently in stable condition at Mercy One.
Inessa Lyons, 30 year old, of Monona, Iowa was arrested by the Monona County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged for Attempted Murder and Willful Injury.

This is an on-going criminal investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.  Anyone with information is asked to call the Monona County Sheriff’s Office at 712-433-1414.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Link to Criminal Complaint 1 

Photo of Lyons

Photo of Lyons

