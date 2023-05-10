Attorney General Platkin Announces Distribution of $141 Million Settlement to Millions of Low-Income Americans Deceived by TurboTax Owner Intuit

TRENTON–New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that consumers who were tricked by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying for free tax services will begin receiving checks from a $141 million multistate settlement announced in May 2022. Approximately 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail from the multistate settlement. New Jersey will receive more than $2.28 million for more than 75,000 consumers who were tricked into paying to file their federal tax returns. Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement. Checks will be mailed throughout May 2023.

“We are very proud of the role our office played in getting millions back for New Jersey residents who were scammed by Intuit’s deceptive and misleading tactics,” said Attorney General Platkin. “Any company that uses hidden costs and bait-and-switch tactics must be held accountable, and we will continue to bring justice for New Jersey residents.”

In 2022, the Division of Consumer Affairs joined the attorneys general of New York, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, in announcing a $141 million multistate agreement with Intuit for deceiving millions of low-income Americans into paying for tax services that should have been free. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have signed onto the agreement.

“When something is advertised as free, that means it has to be free—no strings attached,” said Cari Fais, Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. “Any misrepresentation by a business will be investigated by the Division and we will take action if necessary.”

Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. Consumers who are eligible for a payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. These consumers will receive a check in the mail automatically, without filing a claim. Checks are expected to be mailed out starting next week.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30. For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, please visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

The Intuit matter was handled on behalf of the State by Former Section Chief/Deputy Attorney General Patricia Schiripo, and Deputy Attorneys General Zeyad A. Assaf, Monica E. Finke, and Isabella Pitt, all of the Consumer Fraud Prosecution Section within the Division of Law’s Affirmative Civil Enforcement Practice Group, and Supervising Investigator Paul Wodeshick from the Division of Consumer Affairs’ Office of Consumer Protection.

###