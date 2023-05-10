Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,313 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,046 in the last 365 days.

California’s New Chief Justice Among UC Davis Graduation Speakers

California’s chief justice, the stars of the TV show Critter Fixers: Country Vets, Sacramento’s mayor and a graduate dedicated to serving humanitarian needs are the guest speakers for the spring commencements of the University of California, Davis. The season of 12 commencements begins this weekend on the UC Davis campus and includes a new venue for undergraduate ceremonies: the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

You just read:

California’s New Chief Justice Among UC Davis Graduation Speakers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more