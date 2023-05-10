California’s chief justice, the stars of the TV show Critter Fixers: Country Vets, Sacramento’s mayor and a graduate dedicated to serving humanitarian needs are the guest speakers for the spring commencements of the University of California, Davis. The season of 12 commencements begins this weekend on the UC Davis campus and includes a new venue for undergraduate ceremonies: the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
You just read:
California’s New Chief Justice Among UC Davis Graduation Speakers
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.