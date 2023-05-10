Representative Chris Stearns, First-Term Legislator, Achieves Significant State Investments for the 47th Legislative District

OLYMPIA – First-term legislator Representative Chris Stearns, who represents the 47th Legislative District and is a longtime resident of Auburn, has accomplished a great deal during his first legislative session. As a former member of the Auburn City Council and an experienced attorney, Stearns has used his experiences to inform his legislative work and has worked tirelessly to advance human and tribal rights, expand clean energy jobs, champion health care access and affordability, and improve economic opportunity for tribal and other marginalized communities.

Stearns is proud to announce that his efforts to secure significant investments in the community have been successful. The state will be investing in the following projects, thanks to his support:

Auburn Ave Theater: $1,545,000

East Hill North Park in Kent: $1,000,000

Rapid Ride in Kent: $1,760,000

272nd St Improvements in Covington: $2,800,000

272nd St Widening in Covington: $18,522,000

Covington Connector in Covington: $24,000,000

Highway 18 Widening in the region: $56,898,000

Puget Sound Gateway in the region: $873,505,000

Horse Racing Support for Emerald Downs in Auburn: $1,150,000

King County Helicopter for law enforcement agencies in Auburn, Kent, and Covington: $1,000,000

Stearns is especially proud to have secured funding for the Thunderbird Treatment Facility, which will serve Native Americans from around the entire state, including those in the 47th Legislative District. This is an important investment in the health and wellbeing of the Native American community and will have a positive impact for years to come.

“These investments will help improve the lives of people throughout our district and region,” said Stearns. “I am grateful for the support of my colleagues in the Legislature and for the opportunity to serve my community. I will continue to work hard to ensure that everyone has access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive.”

Stearns is committed to advocating for the interests of the 47th Legislative District and the entire state of Washington. His accomplishments during his first legislative session are a testament to his dedication and commitment to serving the people he represents.

For more information about Representative Chris Stearns and his legislative accomplishments, please visit his official website.

