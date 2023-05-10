Việt Nam, Malaysia consider setting up hotline to address issues at sea

VIETNAM, May 10 -

LABUAN BAJO — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday had talks with Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the ongoing 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

PM Chính congratulated his counterpart on his election as Malaysian PM and expressed his desire to cooperate closely with him to promote the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two Government leaders valued the positive results obtained by the two countries in many fields, especially in economy, trade, and investment.

Both sides have also agreed to maintain high-level and other exchanges and effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms, especially during the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1973-2023).

Việt Nam and Malaysia affirmed their determination to promote trade through increasing imports and exports of goods that are strengths of both countries such as agriculture and fisheries products, rice, food, electronic components, etc.

PM Chính proposed that Malaysia further facilitate Vietnamese goods and services' access to the Malaysian market, including Halal products; encourage Malaysian enterprises to increase investment in Việt Nam; create favourable conditions and a favourable environment for Vietnamese workers in Malaysia based on the Labour Cooperation Agreement signed in March 2022; and establish a consultation and management mechanism on the sea.

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim affirmed that Việt Nam is an important partner of Malaysia in the region, and said he is looking forward to the visit of Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng to Malaysia at the end of this year and expressed the desire to visit Việt Nam soon.

The Malaysian leader also stated that he will continue to pay attention to instructing measures to further cooperation with Việt Nam, including maritime cooperation, and agreed to consider establishing a hotline to facilitate the resolution of issues arising at sea.

Discussing regional and international situations, both sides affirmed that they will closely coordinate to build a strong, united, and unified ASEAN Community, and agreed to support each other in running for positions in international organisations and the United Nations.

On the occasion, PM Chính invited his Malaysian counterpart to visit Việt Nam at a suitable time. — VNS