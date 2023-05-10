Submit Release
Tyson Foods To Participate in 18th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that management will participate in the 18th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on May 17, 2023 in New York City. The fireside chat with Donnie King, president & CEO, and John R. Tyson, executive vice president & CFO, will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available via a live audio webcast. The webcast may be accessed by selecting the following link:

https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/ZgJFpVNEHqWqstT3idPFm2

A replay will also be posted on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.tyson.com under Events and Presentations.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: Derek Burleson, 479-290-6466
Investor Contact: Sean Cornett, 479-466-0401
