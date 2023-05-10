PHX Energy Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results for Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2023 ("the "Meeting"). The following seven nominees were elected as directors of PHX Energy to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual nominees as follows:

FOR WITHHELD Randolph M. Charron 98.7% 1.3% Karen David Green 99.9% 0.1% Terry D. Freeman 99.9% 0.1% Lawrence M. Hibbard 91.8% 8.2% John M. Hooks 99.6% 0.4% Myron A. Tétreault 99.1% 0.9% Roger D. Thomas 99.1% 0.9%

About PHX Energy Services Corp.

PHX Energy is a growth oriented, public oil and natural gas services company. The Corporation, through its directional drilling subsidiary entities provides horizontal and directional drilling services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies principally in Canada and the US. In connection with the services it provides, PHX Energy engineers, develops and manufactures leading-edge technologies. In recent years, PHX Energy has developed various new technologies that have positioned the Corporation as a technology leader in the horizontal and directional drilling services sector in North America.



The common shares of PHX Energy are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PHX".

