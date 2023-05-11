Amadeus Partners with Canary Technologies to Make Strategic Expansion in the Hospitality Sector
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel technology leader Amadeus has partnered with Canary Technologies to help hospitality customers improve e-signature and payment processes. Hoteliers are now able to benefit from expanded electronic signature and payment offerings integrated to their sales and catering solutions.
With the addition of Canary Technologies’ e-signature and payment platform, Amadeus’ Delphi solution offers even more choice and flexibility to customers who are looking to integrate electronic signature and payment capabilities. Hoteliers are able to send proposals and contracts directly to clients, who sign and make payments electronically in an entirely contactless, digital experience. Amadeus customers who use Canary’s platform will enjoy reduced costs as well as more efficient and secure document signing processes.
Amadeus’ award-winning portfolio of solutions – the most extensive in the industry – helps customers drive profitable demand, increase operational efficiency, and elevate the guest experience. Continued expansion within the hospitality technology ecosystem allows Amadeus to provide even more innovative strategies and solutions to support every stage of the traveler’s journey.
“We are thrilled to join Amadeus in providing a modern, efficient and secure contract signature and payment solution to their customers,” says Bryan Michalis, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Canary Technologies. “Our award-winning platform is ideally suited to help Amadeus’ Delphi customers operate more efficiently and effectively, and we look forward to supporting these hoteliers as we move forward.”
Javier Campo, Vice President, Partners, Hospitality, Amadeus, adds, “We are committed to the success of our customers. Our new strategic partnership with Canary Technologies will be integral to providing hoteliers with the technology options they need to stay competitive and improve operations.”
About Canary Technologies:
Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management System and Digital Authorizations solutions. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 75 countries, including leading global brands such as Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Ace Hotel Group. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary’s solutions help hotels eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary’s guest platform includes Mobile Check-In/Checkout, Upsells, Guest Messaging, and Digital Tipping. Learn more at www.canarytechnologies.com.
About Amadeus:
Travel powers progress. Amadeus powers travel. Amadeus’ solutions connect travelers to the journeys they want through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars, and railways.
We have developed our technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years. We combine a deep understanding of how people travel with the ability to design and deliver the most complex, trusted, critical systems our customers need. In 2019, we helped connect over 1.9 billion people to local travel providers in over 190 countries.
We are one company, with a global mindset and a local presence wherever our customers need us.
Our purpose is to shape the future of travel. We are passionate in our pursuit of better technology that makes better journeys.
Amadeus is an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. The company has also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last ten years.
To find out more about Amadeus, visit www.amadeus-hospitality.com.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Liang Zhao or Julia Wakefield
Vansary for Canary Technologies
lz@vansary.com or julia@vansary.com