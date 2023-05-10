President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky

WASHINGTON ­-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Commonwealth of Kentucky to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides Feb. 15-20, 2023.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Bell, Breathitt, Caldwell, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Hart, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Whitley and Wolfe counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Myra M. Shird has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.