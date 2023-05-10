Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,139 in the last 365 days.

Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at two upcoming in-person investor conferences.

CICC Healthcare Industry Forum 2023
One-on-one & group meetings: May 17, 2023
Location: Shanghai

Citi APAC Healthcare Conference 2023
One-on-one & group meetings: May 18, 2023
Location: Hong Kong

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CART™ technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.


Media contact
Marvin Tang
marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Investor contact
Gracie Tong
gracie.tong@gracellbio.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more