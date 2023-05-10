PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces 2.5% Increase of Its Monthly Distribution to $0.1025 Per Share and Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) (TASE: PFLT) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023.



HIGHLIGHTS

Quarter ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited)

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Assets and Liabilities: Investment portfolio (1) $ 1,164.0 Net assets $ 554.7 GAAP net asset value per share $ 11.15 Quarterly decrease in GAAP net asset value per share (1.3 )% Adjusted net asset value per share (2) $ 11.10 Quarterly decrease in adjusted net asset value per share (2) (1.1 )% Credit Facility $ 147.7 2023 Notes $ 77.0 2026 Notes $ 182.7 2031 Asset-Backed Debt $ 226.4 Regulatory Debt to Equity 1.17x Weighted average yield on debt investments at quarter-end 11.8 % Operating Results: Net investment income $ 16.7 Net investment income per share $ 0.35 Non-core investment income per share $ (0.01 ) Core net investment income per share (3) $ 0.34 Distributions declared per share $ 0.29 Portfolio Activity: Purchases of investments $ 85.4 Sales and repayments of investments $ 62.6 PSSL Portfolio data: PSSL investment portfolio $ 771.4 Purchases of investments $ 31.0 Sales and repayments of investments $ 9.2

Includes investments in PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC, or PSSL, an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $261.7 million, at fair value. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that this number provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company’s financial performance excluding the impact of the $2.6 million, or $0.05 per share, unrealized loss on our multi-currency senior secured revolving credit facility, as amended and restated, with Truist Bank (formerly SunTrust Bank) and other lenders, or the Credit Facility, and our 4.3% Series A notes due 2023, or the 2023 Notes. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Core net investment income (“Core NII”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding one-time or non-recurring investment income and expenses. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Core NII excluded; i) $0.4 million of accelerated amortization income associated with the early repayment of one of our loans; and ii) and an addback of $0.1 million of incentive fee expense.

CONFERENCE CALL AT 9:00 A.M. ET ON MAY 11, 2023

INCREASE OF QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION TO $0.1025 PER SHARE

On May 9, 2023, the Company declared a distribution of $0.1025 per share, an increase of 2.5% from the most recent distribution. The distribution is payable on July 3, 2023 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2023. The distribution is expected to be paid from taxable net investment income.

“We are pleased to announce an increase in our monthly dividend based on the continued strong underlying credit performance of our portfolio in this environment. With our primary focus on lower risk senior secured floating rate loans to U.S. companies, we are positioned to preserve capital and protect against rising interest rates and inflation," said Arthur Penn, Chairman and CEO. "We have a visible pathway to continue to optimize the balance sheets at both PFLT and PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC over the coming quarters, which we believe will increase net investment income.”

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

As of March 31, 2023, our portfolio totaled $1,164.0 million, and consisted of $1,006.7 million of first lien secured debt (including $210.1 million in PSSL), $0.1 million of second lien secured debt and $157.2 million of preferred and common equity (including $51.6 million in PSSL). Our debt portfolio consisted of 100% variable-rate investments. As of March 31, 2023, we had four portfolio companies on non-accrual, representing 2.0% and zero percent of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. As of March 31, 2023, the portfolio had net unrealized depreciation of $34.1 million. Our overall portfolio consisted of 130 companies with an average investment size of $9.0 million and a weighted average yield on debt investments of 11.8%.

As of September 30, 2022, our portfolio totaled $1,164.3 million and consisted of $1,009.6 million of first lien secured debt (including $190.2 million in PSSL), $0.1million of second lien secured debt and $154.5 million of preferred and common equity (including $49.4 million in PSSL). Our debt portfolio consisted of 100% variable rate investments. As of September 30, 2022, we had two portfolio companies on non-accrual, representing 0.9% and zero percent of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. As of September 30, 2022, the portfolio had net unrealized depreciation of $13.1 million. Our overall portfolio consisted of 125 companies with an average investment size of $9.3 million and a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.0%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we invested $85.4 million in five new and 38 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 12.2%. For the three months ended March 31, 2023 sales and repayments of investments totaled $62.6 million. For the six months ended March 31, 2023, we invested $151.2 million in nine new and 67 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 11.8%. For the six months ended March 31, 2023 sales and repayments of investments totaled $125.6 million.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we invested $113.2 million in seven new and 29 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.2%. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 sales and repayments of investments totaled $103.9 million. For the six months ended March 31, 2022, we invested $448.4 million in 23 new and 65 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.7%. For the six months ended March 31, 2022 sales and repayments of investments totaled $342.2 million.

PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC

As of March 31, 2023, PSSL’s portfolio totaled $771.4 million and consisted of 103 companies with an average investment size of $7.5 million and had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 11.4%.

As of September 30, 2022, PSSL’s portfolio totaled $754.7 million, consisted of 95 companies with an average investment size of $8.0 million and had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.6%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, PSSL invested $31.0 million (including $27.1 million purchased from the Company) in four new and two existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 11.5%. For the three months ended March 31, 2023 sales and repayments of investments totaled $9.2 million. For the six months ended March 31, 2023, PSSL invested $60.6 million (including $45.9 million purchased from the Company) in 11 new and nine existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 11.3%. For the six months ended March 31, 2023 sales and repayments of investments totaled $38.0 million.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, PSSL invested $67.5 million (including $57.7 million purchased from the Company) in nine new and two existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.2%. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 sales and repayments of investments totaled $5.3 million. For the six months ended March 31, 2022, PSSL invested $197.1 million (including $180.4 million purchased from the Company) in 21 new and eight existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.8%. For the six months ended March 31, 2022 sales and repayments of investments totaled $55.7 million.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Set forth below are the results of operations for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

Investment Income

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 investment income was $34.6 million and $65.9 million, respectively, which was attributable to $30.6 million and $58.2 million from first lien secured debt and $4.0 million and $7.7 million from other investments, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 investment income was $24.6 million and $51.0 million, respectively, which was attributable to $19.9 million and $42.9 million from first lien secured debt and $4.7 million and $8.1 million from other investments, respectively. The increase in investment income compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to the increase in the cost yield of our debt portfolio.

Expenses

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, expenses totaled $17.8 million and $35.4 million, respectively and were comprised of; $9.8 million and $19.6 million of debt related interest and expenses, $2.9 million and $5.8 million of base management fees, $4.2 million and $7.6 million of incentive fees, $0.8 million and $1.7 million of general and administrative expenses and $0.2 million and $0.7 million of taxes. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2022, expenses totaled $13.3 million and $26.9 million, respectively and were comprised of; $6.7 million and $13.3 million of debt related interest and expenses, $2.9 million and $5.8 million of base management fees, $2.7 million and $5.9 million of incentive fees, $0.8 million and $1.6 million of administrative expenses and $0.1 million and $0.2 million of taxes. The increase in expenses compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to the increase in financing costs of our debt liabilities.

Net Investment Income

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, net investment income totaled $16.7 million and $30.5 million, or $0.35 and $0.65 per share, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2022, net investment income totaled $11.4 million and $24.1 million, or $0.29 and $0.61 per share, respectively. The increase in net investment income was primarily due to an increase in investment income partially offset by an increase in expenses compared to the same period in the prior year.

Net Realized Gains or Losses

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, net realized gains (losses) totaled $(7.5) million and $(7.5) million, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2022, net realized gains (losses) totaled $(15.5) million and $(12.3) million, respectively. The change in net realized gains (losses) compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to changes in the market conditions of our investments and the values at which they were realized.

Unrealized Appreciation or Depreciation on Investments and Debt

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, we reported net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of $(4.2) million and $(20.9) million, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2022, we reported net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of $17.5 million and $14.0 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, our net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments totaled $(34.1) million and $(13.1) million, respectively. The net change in unrealized appreciation or depreciation on investments compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to the operating performance of the portfolio companies with the portfolio and changes in the capital market conditions of our investments.

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, our credit facility with Truist (the "Credit Facility") and the 2023 Notes had a net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of $(1.2) million and $0.9 million, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2022, the Credit Facility and the 2023 Notes had a net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation of $(2.4) million and $1.2 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, the net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on the Credit Facility and the 2023 Notes totaled $(3.2) million and $(2.3) million, respectively. The net change in net unrealized appreciation or depreciation compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to changes in the capital markets.

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, the net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $7.2 million and $5.6 million or $0.15 and $0.12 per share, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2022, the net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $7.2 million and $21.7 million or $0.18 and $0.55 per share, respectively.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Our liquidity and capital resources are derived primarily from cash flows from operations, including income earned, proceeds from investment sales and repayments, and proceeds of securities offerings and debt financings. Our primary use of funds from operations includes investments in portfolio companies and payments of fees and other operating expenses we incur. We have used, and expect to continue to use, our debt capital, proceeds from our portfolio and proceeds from public and private offerings of securities to finance our investment objectives and operations.

As of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, we had $151.7 million and $169.7 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively and the weighted average interest rate, exclusive of the fee on undrawn commitments, was 7.0% and 4.9%, respectively. As of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, we had $214.3 million and $196.3 million of unused borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility, as applicable, respectively, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.

As of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, we had cash equivalents of $50.2 million and $47.9 million, respectively, available for investing and general corporate purposes. We believe our liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities.

For the six months ended March 31, 2023, our operating activities provided cash of $18.4 million and our financing activities used cash of $16.2 million. Our operating activities provided cash primarily from our investment activities and our financing activities used cash primarily to fund repayments under our Credit Facility and principal repayment of our 2023 Notes.

For the six months ended March 31, 2022, our operating activities used cash of $102.0 million and our financing activities provided cash of $101.6 million. Our operating activities used cash primarily to fund our investment activities and our financing activities provided cash primarily from the issuance of $85 million of our 2026 Add-on Notes, borrowings under our Credit Facility and proceeds from the issuance of common stock.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

On April 13, 2023 PSSL through its wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary, PennantPark CLO VI, LLC (“CLO VI”) closed a $297.8 million debt securitization in the form of a collateralized loan obligation. PSSL retained all of the subordinated notes in the amount of $51.8 million through a consolidated subsidiary. The reinvestment period for the term debt securitization ends in April 2027 and the debt is scheduled to mature in April 2035.

On April 18, 2023, Dominion Voting Systems (“Dominion”) and Fox News Network (“Fox News”) agreed to settle the defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion against Fox News. As part of the settlement Fox News agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million. Dominion is a portfolio company of PFLT, which holds a minority equity interest in the company. While Dominion may retain some of the settlement proceeds for corporate purposes, the company communicated its intention to distribute a substantial portion of the proceeds, net of estimated taxes and expenses, to its equity holders and PFLT’s portion is estimated to be approximately $4.0 million. The timing and amount of any distribution is uncertain and subject to change.

Guy Talarico resigned as the Company's Chief Compliance Officer, effective as of the close of business on May 9, 2023. Mr. Talarico's resignation is not a result of any disagreement with the Company’s operations, policies, practices or accounting matters.

On May 9, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors appointed Frank Galea as Chief Compliance Officer of the Company, effective as of the close of business on May 9, 2023.

DISTRIBUTIONS

During the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, we declared distributions of $0.29 and $0.575 per share for total distributions of $14.0 million and $26.9 million, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2022, we declared distributions of $0.285 and $0.57 per share for total distributions of $11.3 million and $22.4 million, respectively. We monitor available net investment income to determine if a return of capital for tax purposes may occur for the fiscal year. To the extent our taxable earnings fall below the total amount of our distributions for any given fiscal year, stockholders will be notified of the portion of those distributions deemed to be a tax return of capital.

AVAILABLE INFORMATION

PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2023

(Unaudited) September 30, 2022 Assets Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (cost— $874,191 and $882,570, respectively) $ 869,595 $ 893,249 Controlled, affiliated investments (cost— $323,905 and $294,787, respectively) 294,437 271,005 Total investments (cost— $1,198,096 and $1,177,357, respectively) 1,164,032 1,164,254 Cash and cash equivalents (cost— $50,168 and $47,916, respectively) 50,155 47,880 Interest receivable 8,825 7,543 Receivable for investments sold — 3,441 Distributions receivable 635 — Prepaid expenses and other assets 791 748 Total assets 1,224,439 1,223,866 Liabilities Distributions payable 4,973 4,308 Payable for investments purchased 13,289 — Credit Facility payable, at fair value (cost— $151,654 and $169,654, respectively) 147,698 167,563 2023 Notes payable, at fair value (par—$76,219 and $97,006, respectively) 76,981 96,812 2026 Notes payable, net (par—$185,000) 182,665 182,276 2031 Asset-Backed Debt, net (par—$228,000) 226,443 226,128 Interest payable on debt 8,651 8,163 Base management fee payable 2,873 3,027 Performance-based incentive fee payable 4,186 3,164 Deferred tax liability 1,640 4,568 Accrued other expenses 370 765 Total liabilities 669,769 696,774 Net assets Common stock, 49,731,815 and 45,345,638 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

Par value $0.001 per share and 100,000,000 shares authorized 50 45 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 666,924 618,028 Accumulated deficit (112,304 ) (90,981 ) Total net assets $ 554,669 $ 527,092 Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,224,439 $ 1,223,866 Net asset value per share $ 11.15 $ 11.62





PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31,

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31,

(Unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Investment income: From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Interest $ 22,717 $ 16,195 $ 43,451 $ 33,052 Dividend 635 577 1,212 1,154 Other income 586 686 727 3,510 From non-controlled, affiliated investments: Interest — — — 112 Other income — — — — From controlled, affiliated investments: Interest 7,642 3,240 14,550 6,405 Dividend 2,975 3,938 5,950 6,738 Other Income — — — — Total investment income 34,555 24,636 65,890 50,971 Expenses: Base management fee 2,873 2,945 5,804 5,841 Performance-based incentive fee 4,186 2,704 7,619 5,885 Interest and expenses on debt 9,752 6,705 19,610 13,344 Administrative services expenses 144 144 288 287 Other general and administrative expenses 705 655 1,410 1,309 Expenses before provision for taxes 17,660 13,153 34,731 26,666 Provision for taxes on net investment income 150 100 684 200 Total expenses 17,810 13,253 35,415 26,866 Net investment income 16,745 11,383 30,475 24,105 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and debt: Net realized gain (loss) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (7,518 ) 6,920 (7,455 ) 9,993 Non-controlled and controlled, affiliated investments — (22,380 ) — (22,315 ) Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments (300 ) — (300 ) — Net realized gain (loss) on investments (7,818 ) (15,460 ) (7,755 ) (12,322 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (2,561 ) (5,425 ) (15,254 ) (1,038 ) Controlled and non-controlled, affiliated investments (1,618 ) 22,913 (5,682 ) 15,029 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 3,654 (3,800 ) 2,929 (5,340 ) Debt (appreciation) depreciation (1,158 ) (2,363 ) 909 1,247 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and debt (1,683 ) 11,325 (17,098 ) 9,898 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) from investments and debt (9,501 ) (4,135 ) (24,853 ) (2,424 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 7,244 7,248 $ 5,622 21,681 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.55 Net investment income per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.29 $ 0.65 $ 0.61

ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., or the Company, is a business development company that primarily invests in U.S. middle-market companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle-market credit platform, managing $6.2 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle-market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.

