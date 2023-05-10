HF Foods Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter Net Revenue up 6% to $293.9 Million



Plan in Place to Reduce Cost Structure and Continue Focus on Improving Operations

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States (“HF Foods”, “HF Group” or the “Company”), reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenue increased 6% to $293.9 million compared to $278.2 million in the prior year.

Gross profit decreased 1% to $50.2 million, or 17.1% gross profit margin compared to $50.7 million, or 18.2% gross profit margin in the prior year.

Net (loss) income decreased 285% to a net loss of $5.8 million compared to net income of $3.1 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 71% to $5.3 million compared to $17.9 million in the prior year.

Management Commentary

“While I am pleased with our sales increase in the first quarter, it was a challenging quarter for costs,” said Peter Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of HF Foods. “Distribution, selling, and administrative costs grew, while gross profit declined slightly. First quarter margins were incrementally impacted as higher priced inventory was sold at lower competitive prices as product cost inflation began to subside. We expect this impact to diminish as the Company consumes and replaces higher cost commodity inventories. We have developed a plan to reduce our cost structure to address these issues in the near term, while continuing to focus on improving operations, supply chain and distribution channels, and driving efficiencies across the Company,” continued Mr. Zhang.

“HF Foods liquidity position remains strong, with operating cash flows, cash on hand and availability under our line of credit,” said Carlos Rodriguez, Chief Financial Officer of HF Foods. “In addition, we are now fully compliant with NASDAQ financial statement filing requirements, and when we hold our combined 2022 and 2023 annual meeting next month, we will have resolved all outstanding issues with NASDAQ. The resolution of these legacy issues has also enabled the Company to reduce related professional fees and expenses,” said Mr. Rodriguez.

First Quarter 2023 Results

Net revenue was $293.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $278.2 million in the prior year, an increase of $15.6 million, or 6%. This increase was attributable to the additional Seafood revenue generated due to the Sealand Food, Inc. acquisition (the “Sealand Acquisition”) and product cost inflation, partially offset by a decrease in Meat and Poultry revenue compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Gross profit was $50.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $50.7 million in the prior year, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 1%. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in Meat and Poultry revenue, partially offset by the additional Seafood revenue generated due to the Sealand Acquisition. Gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2023 decreased from 18.2% in the first quarter of 2022 to 17.1% in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to the shift in product mix to higher Seafood sales, timing of inventory purchases, higher fluctuations in key commodity pricing and a higher than normal gross profit margin in the prior year due to our sales recovery to above pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2022.

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses increased by $12.5 million, or 31%, primarily due to an increase of $2.8 million in payroll and related labor costs, inclusive of the additional costs due to the Sealand Acquisition, and higher professional fees due to legal costs and increased compliance costs as a result of the SEC and Special Investigation Committee investigations. Professional fees increased $4.2 million, from $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, and we expect to incur additional legal and compliance costs in the second quarter of 2023. Distribution, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue increased to 18.0% in 2022 from 14.5% in 2021 primarily due to higher professional fees and increased headcount.

Net (loss) income decreased to a net loss of $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the increased costs described above as well as an increase of $3.1 million related to the change in fair value of interest rate swaps and a $1.6 million increase in interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $12.7 million, or 71%, compared to $17.9 million for 2022, primarily attributable to the decreased gross profit and increased distribution, selling and administrative costs described above.

Cash Flow

Cash flow from operating activities increased to $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $10.1 million in the prior year. The increase in cash flow from operating activities was largely driven by improvements in working capital. As of March 31, 2023, we had a cash balance of $17.5 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements which contain our current expectations about our future results. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as “believes,” “intends,” and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in all of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks that the Company may not regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements relating to the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders within any applicable grace period, statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Discussion of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss), that we believe provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial performance with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The definitions of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies in the industry. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) are not defined under GAAP and are subject to important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our GAAP financial results. Management uses EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization to measure operating performance. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude certain unusual, non-cash, or non-recurring expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is less susceptible to variances in actual performance resulting from non-recurring expenses, and other non-cash charges, provides useful information for our investors and is more reflective of other factors that affect our operating performance.

We believe non-GAAP net income (loss) is a useful measure of operating performance because it excludes certain items not reflective of our core operating performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for amortization of intangibles, change in fair value of interest rate swaps, stock based compensation, transaction related costs and certain unusual, non-cash, or non-recurring expenses. We believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) facilitates period-over-period comparisons and provides additional clarity for investors to better evaluate our operating results. We present EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) in order to provide supplemental information that we consider relevant for the readers of our consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in its reports filed with the SEC, including its current Quarterly Report on Form 10Q, and such information is not meant to replace or supersede U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the schedules attached to this press release.

HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 17,477 $ 24,289 Accounts receivable, net 43,724 44,399 Inventories 110,469 120,291 Other current assets 7,699 8,937 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 179,369 197,916 Property and equipment, net 138,984 140,330 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,278 14,164 Long-term investments 2,666 2,679 Customer relationships, net 155,106 157,748 Trademarks and other intangibles, net 34,914 36,343 Goodwill 85,118 85,118 Other long-term assets 3,944 3,231 TOTAL ASSETS $ 613,379 $ 637,529 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Checks issued not presented for payment $ 14,094 $ 21,946 Line of credit 44,456 53,056 Accounts payable 58,595 57,044 Current portion of long-term debt, net 6,031 6,266 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 2,116 2,254 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 3,592 3,676 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,408 19,648 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 145,292 163,890 Long-term debt, net of current portion 114,047 115,443 Obligations under finance leases, non-current 11,576 11,441 Obligations under operating leases, non-current 9,793 10,591 Deferred tax liabilities 33,119 34,443 Other long-term liabilities 8,038 5,472 TOTAL LIABILITIES 321,865 341,280 Commitments and contingencies SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred Stock — — Common Stock 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 599,384 598,322 Accumulated deficit (312,447 ) (306,514 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC. 286,942 291,813 Noncontrolling interests 4,572 4,436 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 291,514 296,249 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 613,379 $ 637,529

HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 293,855 $ 278,215 Cost of revenue 243,683 227,488 Gross profit 50,172 50,727 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 52,929 40,408 (Loss) income from operations (2,757 ) 10,319 Other (income) expenses: Interest expense 2,868 1,278 Other income (228 ) (776 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts 2,746 (358 ) Lease guarantee expense (120 ) 5,931 Total Other expenses, net 5,266 6,075 (Loss) income before income taxes (8,023 ) 4,244 Income tax (benefit) provision (2,226 ) 1,104 Net (loss) income (5,797 ) 3,140 Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests 136 26 Net (loss) income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ (5,933 ) $ 3,114 (Loss) earnings per common share - basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.06 (Loss) earnings per common share - diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.06 Weighted average shares - basic 53,822,794 53,706,392 Weighted average shares - diluted 53,822,794 53,884,510

HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (5,797 ) $ 3,140 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 6,689 5,779 Gain from disposal of property and equipment — (65 ) Provision for credit losses 57 (12 ) Deferred tax benefit (1,324 ) (2,154 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts 2,746 (358 ) Stock-based compensation 1,096 290 Non-cash lease expense 965 737 Lease guarantee expense (120 ) 5,931 Other expense (income) 93 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding effects of acquisitions): Accounts receivable 1,034 (7,026 ) Accounts receivable - related parties (416 ) (669 ) Inventories 9,822 (12,070 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,238 (2,758 ) Other long-term assets (829 ) 268 Accounts payable 2,327 16,805 Accounts payable - related parties (776 ) (309 ) Operating lease liabilities (961 ) (715 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,274 ) 3,299 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,570 10,113 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (629 ) (2,672 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 79 Payment made for acquisition of Great Wall Group — (17,339 ) Net cash used in investing activities (629 ) (19,932 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Checks issued not presented for payment (7,852 ) 679 Proceeds from line of credit 298,195 281,616 Repayment of line of credit (306,808 ) (268,298 ) Repayment of long-term debt (1,642 ) (1,475 ) Payment of debt financing costs — (604 ) Repayment of obligations under finance leases (646 ) (616 ) Proceeds from noncontrolling interests shareholders — 240 Cash distribution to shareholders — (89 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (18,753 ) 11,453 Net (decrease) increase in cash (6,812 ) 1,634 Cash at beginning of the period 24,289 14,792 Cash at end of the period $ 17,477 $ 16,426

HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2023 2022 Amount % Net (loss) income $ (5,797 ) $ 3,140 $ (8,937 ) (284.6 )% Interest expense 2,868 1,278 1,590 124.4 % Income tax (benefit) provision (2,226 ) 1,104 (3,330 ) (301.6 )% Depreciation and amortization 6,689 5,779 910 15.7 % EBITDA 1,534 11,301 (9,767 ) (86.4 )% Lease guarantee expense (120 ) 5,931 (6,051 ) (102.0 )% Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 2,746 (358 ) 3,104 NM Stock-based compensation expense 1,096 290 806 277.9 % Acquisition and integration costs — 749 (749 ) NM Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,256 $ 17,913 $ (12,657 ) (70.7 )%

____________

NM - Not meaningful

HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.

TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2023 2022 Amount % Net (loss) income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ (5,933 ) $ 3,114 $ (9,047 ) (290.5 )% Amortization of intangibles 4,071 3,643 428 11.7 % Lease guarantee (income) expense (120 ) 5,931 (6,051 ) (102.0 )% Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 2,746 (358 ) 3,104 NM Stock-based compensation expense 1,096 290 806 277.9 % Acquisition and integration costs — 749 (749 ) NM Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (2,175 ) (2,666 ) 491 (18.4 )% Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ (315 ) $ 10,703 $ (11,018 ) (102.9 )%

____________

NM - Not meaningful







