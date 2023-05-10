Artista White Dove Shines a Light on Mental Health During Mental Health Awareness Month

Los Angeles, CA - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Artista White Dove is using her platform to help end the stigma around mental health. For the first time ever, she's opening up about her own personal struggles with mental health and wants to raise awareness that anyone struggling is not alone and that help is available.

Throughout her life, White Dove has been a survivor of several traumatic events that seriously affected her mental health. By sharing her story, she hopes to inspire others to seek help and know that they too can overcome their struggles.

"I know firsthand how it feels to be in a dark place and feel like you're all alone," White Dove shared. "But I want to remind everyone that it's okay to not be okay, and it's important to seek help when you need it. There's no shame in asking for help."

Managing mental health challenges can involve seeking professional help, such as therapy and medication, as well as practicing self-care, which may include activities like exercise, meditation, and spending time with loved ones. Connecting with others through support groups or conversations with friends and family can help alleviate feelings of isolation. In times of crisis, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) provides a free, confidential helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or visit www.nami.org for more information and resources.

By sharing her story and providing resources for those who may be struggling, White Dove encourages everyone now more than ever to be kind, take care of themselves, and take care of each other. Together, we can break the stigma and make mental health a priority.

White Dove's music is available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. To learn more about White Dove and her music, visit her website at www.wdove.com.

ABOUT WHITE DOVE

White Dove is an artist focused on creating impactful music that raises awareness about pressing social issues, such as famine, poverty, human trafficking, and war on a global scale. She has lived in six countries and speaks five languages. Through her work as a medic prior to her musical endeavors, she developed a passion for helping those in dire need. Her goal is to combat human and organ trafficking in children while serving as an advocate of victims of violence, war, famine, inequality, suicides, and more. White Dove wishes to remain anonymous, so the sole focus is on the messaging behind the music.

White Dove owns her own recording studio. As a member of Defy Recordings she has been working very closely with Robert L. Smith. White Dove wants to create a program where people all over the world who suffered the abuse, reach out and specify a song they want White Dove to create for them. This can be dedicated to someone or simply a message to deliver. The song will be written and performed by White Dove and will include the name of the requester. Requests will be filtered to ensure it matches the mission.

