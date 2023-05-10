Canopy Management Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Canopy Management is again named to the increasingly-competitive best workplaces list in 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canopy Management has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

As a full-service Amazon Management Agency, Canopy has experienced explosive growth over the past 24 months. With a two-year revenue growth of 256%, and a spot at number 325 on Inc. 5000's prestigious annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies, hiring (and retaining) top talent is a must.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"At Canopy, we strive to break from the corporate mold. We're a virtual company, and as our Head of HR, I've coined the term "LOVE where you login" as a part of our unique, people-first approach. Our people are our passion, and investing in our culture is not only a great way to invest in our future, it also creates a lot of happy partners! We are very proud to earn this award and thankful our people think we are a best place to work."

Shelby Corless - Canopy Management, Head of Human Resources

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

Canopy Management is a leading Amazon Agency, dedicated to helping brands scale their businesses, gain market share, and become Kings & Queens of their Category! With a track record of growing client profit by 87% on average and a 98% client retention rate, Canopy is the quiet force behind some of Amazon's most successful brands.

