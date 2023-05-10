Rocky Fork Lakes shooting range to provide clay bird shooting opportunities this summer

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC’s) Rocky Fork Lakes Shooting Range in Boone County will have extended operating hours several days over the course of this summer. The extended hours will be from 12-8 p.m. instead of the normal summer operating hours of 12-6 p.m. The dates for these extended hours are as follows:

June 9

June 23

July 7

July 21

Aug. 4

Aug. 18

During these days, staff will be on site to manage the range and a clay bird thrower for visitors to utilize for free. Clay birds will be provided, and the onsite staff will operate the thrower. Clay birds are small, round discs that are breakable. These discs simulate a moving target flying, and shooting clay birds can help shooters practice and focus on following through on a shot.

Rocky Fork Lakes shooting range is in Boone County. From Columbia, take Highway 63 north 7 miles, then Peabody Road east 1 mile to the area.