Wytec Incorporates AI/Blockchain in Support of Smart City 5G Initiatives

Wytec and TRABUS Seek to Address Public Concerns With Pilot Project Partnership

SAN ANTONIO, TX, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Wytec, a leading developer and integrator of 5G technologies, is seeking to advance its patented LPN-16 Small Cell technology by incorporating cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies into its patented LPN-16 Small Cell. Wytec aims to create a smarter, safer, and more efficient future for cities across the country. "Small Cells play a substantial role in supporting the massive growth for the Internet of Things (IoT) applications," confirms William Gray, President/CEO of Wytec.

On April 28th, Wytec International, Inc. (Wytec) entered into a Multi-Phased Service Agreement with Trabus Technologies to upgrade Wytec's patented LPN-16 Small Cell to include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain technology, creating a powerful platform capable of connecting multiple wireless devices through an "Application Programming Interface" (API). The integrated platform will support quick deployment of multiple IoT applications such as improved in-building cellular services, active shooter sensing technology, remote learning and more. The bundled solution will dramatically reduce costs while enabling an IoT infrastructure.

Wytec's first phase deployment will focus on utilizing AI with the new FCC's Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) for improving in-building cellular performance in schools, commercial and municipal buildings while aiding in the neutralization of potential and harmful threats in real-time. Subsequent phases will focus on remote education and power grid management, cementing Wytec's objective of becoming a key player in the future of smart cities.

Blockchain technology will additionally support Wytec's "revenue share" component in support of its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) program, to assist municipalities in both funding and future-proofing their 5G Smart City initiatives.

Wytec is actively seeking cities and school districts to participate in its Pilot Project Partnership, which will demonstrate the effectiveness of AI and Blockchain technology in a more secure and connected community.

To learn more about participating in Wytec's 5G Pilot Project Partnership, visit https://wytecintl.com/partner/, or contact Wytec at info@wytecintl.com or 888-284-4531.

About Wytec

Wytec International, Inc. is a San Antonio, Texas, based telecommunications company that owns two patents related to the deployment of 5G "secured" private networks. Wytec designs and deploys wireless networks and public safety solutions with an emphasis on municipalities and school districts and was named a Best Tech Startup in San Antonio four times due to factors including: Revenue potential, Leadership team, Brand/product traction, and Competitive landscape. To learn more about Wytec, visit www.wytecintl.com.

About Trabus Technologies

Trabus Technologies (TRABUS) is a minority-owned, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in San Diego with technology portfolios in Wireless Technologies, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Maritime Transportation, Environmental Informatics, and Cybersecurity. TRABUS was recognized 7-times on the INC 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more about TRABUS, visit www.trabus.com.

Contact: William Gray

Phone: 210-233-8980

Email: ir@wytecintl.com

www.wytecintl.com



