2022 marks a year of continued progress and growth for SNOMED International and SNOMED CT
The 2022 Annual Report presents progress against the organization strategy, activities over the past year and a record of the organization's financial position.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SNOMED International recently released its 2022 Annual Report, which presents the organization’s progress against the SNOMED International 2020-2025 strategy, details its activities over the past year, and provides a record of the year’s financial position.
Titled Collaborating for Impact: The Achievements of a Dynamic Global Community, the 2022 Annual Report details our extensive activities throughout the year with various stakeholders across the globe, including the addition of 3 new SNOMED International Members. It also includes a number of global success stories, each focusing on SNOMED CT initiatives that helped our Members achieve specific outcomes.
The report highlights the organization’s new and renewed collaboration agreements, including the highly anticipated collaboration agreement between SNOMED International and LOINC from Regenstrief which paves the way forward for coordinated use of SNOMED CT and LOINC by both organizations.
As well, it captures the content enhancements made over the year and the activities enabling those enhancements. Likewise, it charts our innovative approaches to developing new tools to support stakeholders and optimize the benefits of SNOMED CT implementation and to making SNOMED CT available to more users than ever through regional licensing.
Lastly, the 2022 Annual Report highlights our return to in-person engagement, including convening two sets of business meetings and the 2022 SNOMED CT Expo in Portugal, all offered as hybrid events. It also details our participation in and attendance at numerous external thought leadership conferences to connect with current and prospective SNOMED CT users, promoting the benefits of the terminology.
We are grateful to our Members and many stakeholder communities for the important role they played in 2022 to advance our shared goals of creating one language of health.
To read the 2022 Annual Report, visit www.snomed.org.
