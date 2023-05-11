CBP Apprehends 3 Stowaways that Jumped from a Barge Arriving in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico

PONCE, Puerto Rico— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers apprehended three stowaway men from the Dominican Republic Monday who jumped to the water from a barge arriving to Guayanilla, Puerto Rico from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

“Incidents like these are a clear indication of the great lengths and personal risks people are willing to take to illegally enter the United States,” said Julio Chacon, CBP’s Port Director of the Ponce Port.

Puerto Rico Police Officers contacted the CBP Port of Ponce regarding possible stowaways onboard a Tugboat, Indian Dawn, operating in the southern coast of the island. Tug Indian Dawn was towing a barge named Sea Crest, arriving at the Guayanilla port.

The three male stowaways were apprehended dock side after jumping into the water. The individuals claimed to be citizens of the Dominican Republic.

Information obtained indicates that the undocumented migrants boarded the vessel near Samana, Dominican Republic while the vessel was transiting through the area.

Back in March, CBP and U.S. Coast Guard apprehended 18 stowaways from the Dominican Republic that jumped into the San Juan Bay from a barge arriving after a voyage from Jacksonville, Florida.

The three men will be processed for removal proceedings.

