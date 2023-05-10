Cass County Adult Treatment Drug Court Celebrates Graduation

The Cass County Adult Treatment Drug Court celebrated the graduation of Dylan Knople and Dina Liesveld at the Cass County Courthouse in Plattsmouth on April 17, 2023. Judge Michael A. Smith presided over the ceremony.

The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability for Drug Court graduates. Problem-Solving Courts in Nebraska operate under a team approach where a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, coordinator, community supervision officer, law enforcement, and treatment provider(s) work together to design an individualized program for success. Drug Court is a minimum 18-month program where participants learn the skills to live a successful life free from drugs and alcohol. Upon successful completion of the program, the graduate’s charges are dismissed.

Pictured (from left to right) are graduate Dylan Knople, Judge Michael Smith, graduate Dina Liesveld, and Treatment Officer Courtney Elliot.

Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. In addition, the court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Creston Ashburn, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 593-2132 email: creston.ashburn@nebraska.gov