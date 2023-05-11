Quiet Light Announces Attendance at the European Seller Conference in Prague in June

Quiet Light is Excited to Empower Amazon Business Owners with the Skills and Resources to Maximize the Value of their Online Businesses

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- This June, from the 8-9th, selected Amazon experts, Amazon sellers, FBA business acquirers, and renowned service providers will gather at the Grandior Hotel Prague for the European Seller Conference . Event delegates will be able to gain industry insight and network with other professionals. Ultimately, the conference aims to help Amazon sellers transform their businesses, learn about the latest trends and changes on Amazon, and forge valuable connections.Conference delegates and special attendees can look forward to exploring the historical city of Prague, which is full of bridges, cathedrals, gold-tipped towers, and church spires, and then dive into in-depth learning and networking experiences. During the networking sessions and socializing hours, business leaders will have the transformative opportunity to learn how to increase business value, reduce business risks, and navigate a successful exit from the Quiet Light team of entrepreneurs Throughout the last 16 years, Quiet Light has emerged as a leading authority in selling online businesses. With a long history of successful eCommerce business brokerage, the company is excited to empower business owners at the European Seller Conference to reach new heights. The company will be represented by Quiet Light Advisors, who have all bought, sold, or started significant online businesses and work continuously to provide the most helpful resources and guidance. They live by a mantra of relentless honesty, allowing them to establish a reputation for providing reliable information that helps owners make informed business decisions.About the Company:Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2006 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 600 online businesses and over $300,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.