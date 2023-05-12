FREE SPIRITUAL AWAKENINGS INTERNATIONAL® CONFERENCE 2023
Mark Anthony, JD Psychic Explorer® (The Psychic Lawyer), is a fourth-generation psychic medium and Oxford-educated trial attorney.
The NDE Zone: Connected by the Light
Since the dawn of human history, people have reported near-death experiences, shared-death experiences, and after-death communication, which occur when a human’s energy meets the afterlife frequency.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SPIRITUAL AWAKENINGS INTERNATIONAL® presents its 2023 Virtual Conference on Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, entitled "Spiritual Awakening: The Dawn of Expanded Consciousness," with Mark Anthony as the Saturday featured speaker. Dr. Yvonne Kason, president of the organization, says that "Attendees will learn about diverse types of Spiritually Transformative Experiences and the expanded awareness these experiences can bring. Everyone is invited to register for each day to attend FREE at www.SpiritualConference.org. Registered attendees can come to events as they choose during each day."
The Spiritual Awakenings International conference will kick off Saturday, June 10th, with its first speaker, Mark Anthony, JD, an Oxford-educated attorney, bestselling author, and world-renowned psychic medium who expertly links science with faith. He is the author of the best-selling book, The Afterlife Frequency and is known as “The Psychic Explorer.” He is applauded for his work revealing how contact with those on the other side can be a powerful instrument of healing and love. Contact may occur through near-death experiences (NDE) or other occurrences. Mark Anthony’s conference topic is "The NDE Zone: Connected by the Light from the Cosmic to the Subatomic." In tandem with his visual presentation, he will take attendees on an entertaining journey to explain The NDE Zone through quantum physics and conclude by looking toward future discoveries yet to be revealed.
Mark Anthony explains, “Since the dawn of human history, people have reported near-death experiences, shared-death experiences, and after-death communication. I will show how these experiences occur when a human’s electromagnetic energy interfaces with the afterlife frequency, a zone between the material world and the other-side dimension.” He adds: “One of the most profound aspects of these phenomena is encountering the ‘light.’ Since ancient times, belief systems worldwide describe the Divine Power, or God, in terms of Light. Albert Einstein said, ‘We are all Light Beings.’”
The Spiritual Awakenings International 2023 conference is called: Spiritual Awakening: The Dawn of Expanded Consciousness. The conference speakers include bestselling authors, researchers, and renowned experts, with 33 international presenters from 12 countries. Featured speakers will present one-hour talks, followed by 15 minutes of questions and answers. There will also be research panels and panels with fascinating personal stories of many types of spiritually transformative experiences.
Spiritual Awakenings International is now in 78 countries in the world. You can find more information about this conference at www.SpiritualConference.org. According to Yvonne Kason, MD, the Co-Founder and President of Spiritual Awakenings International, “A global spiritual awakening is occurring as more and more people are having powerful spiritually transformative experiences. This conference will bring together people worldwide who want to learn more.”
Speaker Bio: Mark Anthony, JD Psychic Explorer® (The Psychic Lawyer), bestselling author, a fourth-generation psychic medium, and Oxford-educated trial attorney. He will speak at the Spiritual Awakenings International conference at 11 AM Central Time on June 10, 2023. Mark travels to mystical locations in remote corners of the world to examine Ancient Mysteries and Supernatural Phenomena. Mark Anthony is a columnist for Best Holistic Life Magazine and the author of the Pulitzer-considered best sellers The Afterlife Frequency and Evidence of Eternity. His other bestselling book is Never Letting Go. All Sessions are FREE for the public, with a separate registration for each day at: www.SpiritualConference.org
Spiritual Awakenings International is a non-profit incorporated in the state of Illinois, with participation in 78 countries. Its mission is to raise awareness globally of spiritually transformative experiences and to provide opportunities for networking and sharing. It is not affiliated with any religion, is multicultural, and open to diverse views, with a worldwide network.
Conference details: Title: Spiritual Awakening: The Dawn of Expanded Consciousness.
Media Contact: Dr. Yvonne Kason | Email: info@spiritualawakeningsinternational.org
Website: http://spiritualawakeningsinternational.org
Phone: 704-252-4074
Date: Spiritual Awakenings International® 2023 Conference, Sat. & Sun., June 10-11
Yvonne Kason, MD
Spiritual Awakenings International
+1 704-252-4074
info@spiritualawakeningsinternational.org
